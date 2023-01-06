This Week's Techlaw News Round-Up

DCMS issues guidance on Electronic Communications Code, Draft Trade (Mobile Roaming) Regulations 2023 published, a UK government consults on data sharing legislation and more in this week's round-up of key UK and EU techlaw news developments not covered elsewhere on the SCL website.

UK law

DCMS issues guidance on Electronic Communications Code - Part 4A

The DCMS has issued guidance about the Electronic Communications Code - Part 4A. The guidance has been prepared to help users of Part 4A of the Electronic Communications Code, which was created by the Telecommunications Infrastructure (Leasehold Property) Act 2021. It supports those living in blocks of flats and apartments (multi-dwelling units) to access broadband services.

Draft Trade (Mobile Roaming) Regulations 2023 published

The draft Trade (Mobile Roaming) Regulations 2023 have been published. The Regulations set limits on the wholesale roaming rates chargeable to mobile phone service providers in certain countries or territories with which the UK has an international agreement. They give effect to Articles 3.69 of, and Annex XX to, the Fee Trade Agreement between Iceland, the Principality of Liechtenstein, Norway and the UK. They are intended to come into force on 6 April 2023.

UK government consults on data sharing legislation

The Government Digital Service is consulting about updates to the draft Digital Government (Disclosure of Information) (Identity Verification Services) Regulations 2023. These aim to make identity verification online more reliable so more people can use digital public services. The draft legislation would improve how data is shared and used across the public sector. The consultation ends on 1 March 2023.

EU law

Irish Data Protection Commission launches inquiry into Twitter concerning datasets

The Data Protection Commission has launched an own-volition inquiry under section 110 of the Data Protection Act 2018. This is following media reports that highlighted that one or more collated datasets of Twitter user personal data had been made available on the Internet. These datasets were reported to contain personal data relating to approximately 5.4 million Twitter users worldwide. The datasets were reported to map Twitter IDs to email addresses and/or telephone numbers of the associated date subjects. The DPC corresponded with Twitter International Unlimited Company (TIC) in relation to a notified personal data breach that TIC claims to be the source vulnerability used to generate the datasets and raised queries in relation to GDPR compliance. TIC engaged with the DPC to provide information. The DOC, having considered the information provided by TIC regarding this matter to date, is of the opinion that one or more provisions of the GDPR and/or the Act may have been, and/or are being, infringed in relation to Twitter users' personal data. Accordingly, the DPC considers it appropriate to determine whether TIC has complied with its obligations, as controller, in connected with the processing of personal data of its users or whether any provision(s) of the GDPR and/or the Act have been, and/or are being, infringed by TIC in this respect.