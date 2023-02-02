This Week's Techlaw News Round-Up

Apple wants CAT to review CMA's decision to make market investigations reference in relation to mobile browsers and cloud gaming, House of Commons Library publishes briefing paper on cryptocurrency regulation, DCMS publishes trust framework certification guidance and other techlaw news from the past week not covered elsewhere on the SCL website.

UK law

Apple wants CAT to review CMA's decision to make market investigation reference in relation to mobile browsers and cloud gaming.

Apple has applied to the Competition Appeal Tribunal under section 179 of the Enterprise Act 2002, for review of the CMA's decision to make a market investigation reference into the supply of mobile browsers and mobile browser engines in the UK as well as the distribution of cloud gaming services through app stores on mobile devices in the UK. Apple claims that the CMA's decision is ultra vires. According to Apple, the decision did not comply with sections 131A and 131B of the Enterprise Act 2022 regarding making (and consulting on) a market investigation reference after publishing a market study notice. Apple contends that the Act requires that, after the formal launch of a market study, the CMA should consult on any proposal to make a market investigation within six months. It should also make the market investigation reference at the same time as publishing its final report on the market study (a year after launch). Therefore, Apple is asking the CAT to quash the CMA's market investigation decision and declare it, and the market investigation, invalid. It is also asking for a stay of the market investigation pending the application being decided.

House of Commons Library publishes a briefing paper on cryptocurrency regulation

The House of Commons Library has issued a briefing paper on the regulation of cryptocurrency. It provides information about the UK government's plans to regulate stablecoins through the Financial Services and Markets Bill which began Committee stage in the House of Lords on 25 January 2023. The Bill would also facilitate the development of experimental digital sandboxes. The paper also states that the government seeks to add references to cryptoassets to criminal and civil asset recovery powers in the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill 2022. The paper also says that a range of potential advantages and risks relating both to unregulated cryptoassets and technologies associated with decentralised finance had been highlighted to the government. The government has said that it will consider wider regulatory responses and consult further on this in due course.

DCMS publishes trust framework certification guidance

The DCMA has published a policy paper on trust framework certification. It provides guidance about how organisations can become certified against its digital identity and attributes trust framework, which the government is currently developing. The government has also issued guidance about the digital identity programme which consolidates previously published material.

EU law

European Commission publishes report on commercial dark practices

The European Commission and national consumer protection authorities have published a report about a sweep of retail websites. The sweep covered 399 online shops of retail traders selling products ranging from textiles to electronic goods. It also focused on three specific types of manipulative practices that are often known to push consumers into making choices that may not be in their best interest, so-called "dark patterns". These include fake countdown timers; web interfaces designed to lead consumers to purchases, subscriptions or other choices; and hidden information. The investigation showed that 148 sites contained at least one of these three dark patterns. National authorities will now contact the traders concerned to rectify their websites and take further action if necessary, according to their national procedures. In addition to this sweep and as part of its broader efforts to tackle dark patterns to complement the work of the CPC network, the Commission will also contact online traders identified in a 2022 study on unfair commercial practices in the digital environment to ask them to rectify the issues identified here. In addition, the Commission is gathering feedback on three directives related to consumer protection, to determine whether they ensure a high level of protection in the digital environment: the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive, the Consumer Rights Directive, and the Unfair Contract Terms Directive. A consultation is open until 20 February 2023.

EESC issues opinion on Artificial Intelligence Liability Directive and revised Product Liability Directive

The European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) has published its opinion about the Artificial Intelligence Liability Directive and the revised Product Liability Directive. The EESC agrees that the Product Liability Directive needs to be updated, as it is nearly 40 years old. Among other things, it acknowledges the need to adapt the regime to digital challenges and supports the measures put forward in the proposal to address them. The Committee also stresses the need to remain technologically neutral in managing product liability. However, it says that it is important to avoid inconsistency and duplication between the various laws. The new laws may affect UK businesses if they place products on the EU market.