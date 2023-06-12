Statement on US-UK data bridge published

This marks the UK's intention to establish a data bridge for the UK extension to the EU-US Data Privacy Framework, subject to finalising the UK's assessment of US data protection laws and practices.

UK Secretary of State of Science, Innovation, and Technology the Rt Hon Chloe Smith MP and US Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo have issued a joint statement on the announcement that both countries have committed in principle to establish a data bridge.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President Joseph R. Biden announced that they have committed in principle to establish a data bridge allowing for the free flow of data between organisations in the United Kingdom and participating organisations in the United States. The statement says:

"This announcement represents the UK's intent to establish a data bridge for the UK Extension to the EU-US Data Privacy Framework, subject to the UK's data bridge assessment and further technical work being finalised, and dependent on the US designation of the UK as a qualifying state under Executive Order 14086.

Today's announcement also reflects two years of progress and is a key steps towards realising both countries' mutual ambition to establish a data bridge that would restore a robust and reliable mechanism for UK-US data flows.

A UK-US data bridge would uphold the rights of data subjects, facilitate responsible innovation, and provide individuals in both countries greater access to the services that suit them, whilst reducing the burdens on businesses and delivering better outcomes for people.

We expect that the establishment of the data bridge will also further facilitate transfers to US organisations that rely on other data transfer mechanisms under UK law.

Reaching this significant milestone builds on the goal set at the inaugural meeting of the UK-US Comprehensive Dialogue on Technology and Data, in January, to finalise a data bridge for UK-US data flows in 2023 and is reflective of the importance of international collaboration to meet the global challenges and opportunities on data.

We will continue working together to facilitate trusted cross-border data flows, including on multilateral initiatives, such as the Global Cross-Border Privacy Rules Forum, and through international fora, such as the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development."