UKJT consults on digital assets and English insolvency law

The UKJT wishes to issue a legal statement to provide clarity to the market about how English insolvency law applies to digital assets.
The UK Jurisdiction Taskforce (UKJT) is a part of LawtechUK, an industry-led group tasked with supporting the digital transformation of the UK legal services sector and with positioning English law as a law of choice for new technologies. The UKJT brings together the judiciary, the Law Commission of England and Wales, regulators and technology and legal professionals within its membership. The remit of the UKJT is to provide legal certainty for new technologies under English law.
Digital transformation has become a top priority for many institutions operating in the financial markets. It is widely recognised that blockchain, DLT and associated technologies offer significant potential in this regard. Institutional investors have increasingly embraced digital assets in their portfolios. The UKJT says that the UK legal services sector, would benefit considerably if English law and forum were to be a leading choice of law/forum for such arrangements.
At the same time, the past 18 months have seen increased turbulence in the digital asset markets. Recent high-profile collapses of digital asset exchanges, platforms and funds have highlighted the importance of robust insolvency processes to ensure fair and predictable outcomes in respect of this form of investment.
The UKJT sees merit in delivering a legal statement to provide clarity to the market as to the application of English insolvency law to digital assets. It is therefore consulting to ensure that the issues addressed are those about which key stakeholders are most concerned.
The consultation asks the following questions:
The consultation ends on 4 December 2023.
Published: 2023-10-26T10:00:00