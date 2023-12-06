UK adult site introduces age verification measures

Tapnet said that its measures are in anticipation of the Online Safety Act coming into effect.

Tapnet Ltd, which provides the online adult video service RevealMe, has introduced age verification measures, after Ofcom raised concerns that it was not taking adequate measures to prevent children from being able to access pornography on its platform.

Under the video sharing legislation, video-sharing platforms established in the UK are required to take measures to prevent under-18s from accessing pornographic material.

Earlier this year, Ofcom launched an enforcement programme into the age assurance measures of UK adult sites, to examine the scale of potential compliance concerns in the sector and establish if any further action was required.

As part of the enforcement programme, Ofcom raised its concerns with RevealMe that it was relying on self-declaration and debit card payments to provide assurance as to the age of its users.

Tapnet has now introduced an interim age verification process while implementing an automated tool. It now requires users (when entering the site and before accessing any videos) to verify their age, by submitting valid identification to a third-party automated age verification tool or making a credit card payment; or by signing into a registered account where their age has already been verified.

Ofcom has said that it welcomes the changes RevealMe has introduced, and it will monitor whether they are working effectively. It continues its wider enforcement programme remains open, and it plans to update on this programme shortly.

On 5 December 2023, Ofcom launched a consultation on new guidance to help online pornography services comply with the requirement under Part 5 of the Online Safety Act 2023 to introduce highly effective age-controls to protect children.