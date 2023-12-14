CJEU rules that fear of a possible misuse of personal data may constitute non-material damage

The case arose in the context of a hacking incident.

The CJEU has issued its ruling in Case C-340/21 | Natsionalna agentsia za prihodite.

This Bulgarian National Revenue Agency (NAP) is responsible for identifying, securing and recovering public debts. In this context, it is a personal data controller. On 15 July 2019, the media reported an intrusion into the NAP IT system, revealing that, following that cyberattack, personal data concerning millions of people had been published on the internet. Many individuals brought legal actions against the NAP for compensation for non-material damage caused by the fear that their data might be misused.

The Bulgarian Supreme Administrative Court referred several questions to the Court of Justice regarding the interpretation of the GDPR. It sought clarification of the conditions for awarding compensation for non-material damage relied on by a data subject whose personal data, held by a public agency, were published on the internet following an attack from cybercriminals.

The Court ruled as follows: