SCL President Professor Richard Susskind steps down as Technology Adviser to the Lord Chief Justice

After 25 years, SCL President Professor Richard Susskind OBE KC (Hon) has decided to step down as Technology Adviser to the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales. He advised six successive Lord Chief Justices, starting with Lord Bingham in 1998.
"The last quarter of a century has seen the Judiciary evolve from having almost no basic technology (even computers, email, web access) to the present day, a new era in which the top judges now energetically support ‘digital justice’. It's been the great privilege of my career to advise the senior Judiciary on the relentless march of legal and court technology".
For more on this, see https://www.judiciary.uk/richard-susskind-steps-down-as-technology-adviser-to-the-lord-chief-justice/