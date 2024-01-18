Information Commissioner’s Office launches consultation series on generative AI

The first chapter is open for consultation now, and the consultation ends on 1 March.
The ICO has launched a consultation series on generative Artificial Intelligence, examining how aspects of data protection law should apply to the development and use of the technology.
Generative AI models are being used across the economy to create new content, from music to computer code. The first consultation examines when it is lawful to train generative AI models on personal data scraped from the web.
The ICO says that the fact that generative AI is developed and deployed in ways that are distinct from simpler AI models used for classification or prediction objectives raises new questions. These include:
Over the coming months, the ICO will share a series of chapters to outline its emerging thinking on how it will interpret specific requirements of UK GDPR and Part 2 of the DPA 2018 in relation to these questions.
The ICO will use the response to update its guidance on AI and other products. The first chapter relates to the lawful basis for web scraping to train generative AI models.
Developers using web scraped data to train generative AI models need to be able to:
The consultation ends on 1 March 2024.
Published: 2024-01-18T14:00:00