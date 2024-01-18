The SCL Corporate Supporter Scheme 2024

SCL launches an exciting new way for organisations to support the work of the Society

At the heart of the Society for Computers and Law (SCL) lies a passionate commitment to advancing tech law education and accessibility. As a registered educational charity, SCL depends entirely on the enthusiasm and involvement of our members and the broader tech law community to bring our mission of providing 'tech law for everyone' to life.

By becoming a supporter of SCL, you'll play a pivotal role in helping the Society achieve its charitable objectives, sustain student schemes, and continue fostering education and support within our dynamic tech law community. But that's not all – your support comes with fantastic perks! You'll gain access to top-notch tech law training, tap into our ever-expanding online resources and expert opinions, and seize the opportunity to exchange ideas with peers and thought leaders. Plus, you get to actively contribute to shaping the future of your sector.

Why become a Supporter?

Our Supporters are organisations with strong links to the sector and a track record in developing relevant ideas and services and so it is a prestigious badge for you at a time when regulation of the sector has never been so important.

We have four levels of support available and in return you'll be able to work with us to increase the awareness of your organisation as a thought leader in the sector.

For full details of the Scheme and a breakdown of what you get for each level of support please click here: https://www.scl.org/supporterscheme