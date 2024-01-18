SCL Tech Law Essentials Programme: T2 - The Next Generation – Serious Content for Serious Times

Are you ready to supercharge your IT Law career?

We are very excited to announce that pre-order is now available for the all-new Tech Law Essentials Programme: T2 - The Next Generation – Serious Content for Serious Times.

It's been 10 incredible years since the introduction of the SCL Tech Law Essentials programme, an innovative training course that has shaped the careers of countless SCL members. We can now proudly share the next evolution of this programme – T2.

T2 is designed to equip you with the latest insights and skills, addressing new legal challenges and offering solutions to emerging issues. We've preserved the essential knowledge while infusing fresh perspectives, making this programme indispensable at every stage in your tech law career, either as an introduction or a refresher.

Each event is shaped and delivered by experts in the field, thought-leaders who have a thorough understanding of the topic and passion for sharing their knowledge and experience. Speakers are carefully chosen to ensure a balanced viewpoint covering legal and commercial perspectives and our expert faculty include SCL Trustees Minesh Tanna, Simmons & Simmons and Toby Crick, Bristows and SCL Fellows Roger Bickerstaff, Bird & Bird and Professor Christopher Millard, CCLS, Queen Mary, University of London.

The programme will be available online at our website very soon and we have some fantastic offers for members on block bookings as well as packages for organisations wishing to purchase multiple access for their teams. We believe that this is top-flight education at an unbeatable price.

For full details, including topics, module breakdowns and how to book, click here: https://www.scl.org/about/T2.



