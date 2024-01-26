European Commission launches AI innovation package to support AI startups and SMEs

The package includes establishing an AI Office to implement and enforce the AI Act.
The European Commission has launched a package of measures to support European startups and SMEs in developing trustworthy AI. This follows the political agreement reached in December 2023 on the EU AI Act.
The package includes:An amendment of the EuroHPC Regulation to set up AI Factories, a new pillar for the EU's supercomputers Joint Undertaking activities. This includes:
A decision to establish an AI Office within the Commission to develop and coordinate AI policy at European level, as well as supervise the implementation and enforcement of the forthcoming AI Act.
An EU AI Start-Up and Innovation Communication outlining additional key activities:
The Commission is also establishing two Digital Infrastructure Consortiums, one of which aims to develop a common European infrastructure in language technologies, the other to develop and enhance Local Digital Twins for Smart Communities.
The Commission has also adopted a Communication outlining the Commission's own strategic approach to the use of AI. It covers the implementation of the EU AI Act. It also sets out how the Commission will build institutional and operational capacity to ensure the development and use of trustworthy, safe and ethical AI. The Commission also plans to support EU public administrations in their own adoption and use of AI.
Next steps
The European Parliament and the Council will now consider the Commission's proposed amendments on the Regulation establishing the European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking.
The AI Office will be established within the Commission. It will implement the future AI Act at EU level and will supervise the rules for general-purpose AI models and systems. It will become a central coordination body for AI policy at EU level and will work internationally to promote the EU approach to AI governance and contribute to the EU's international activities on AI. More generally, the AI Office will build up knowledge and understanding on AI and foster AI uptake and innovation. The decision to establish the AI Office enters into force on 24 January, with its operation commencing in the following months.
Published: 2024-01-26T14:00:00