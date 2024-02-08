Is the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill going to be postponed?

The Data Protection and Digital Information Bill may be under threat, as the government has approved a carry over extension.

The business for 7 February stated:

"Up to 90 minutes after the commencement of proceedings on the Business of the House (Today) motion (if that motion is agreed to)...(Secretary Michelle Donalan) That the period on the expiry of which proceedings on the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill shall lapse in pursuance of paragraph (13) of Standing Order No. 80A shall be extended by 280 days until 12 December 2024."

The Bill is currently due to go to Committees stage in the Lords, but this development suggests that the government is running out of parliamentary time before the next election. It remains to be seen whether the Bill is hurriedly passed in a pre-election wash-up, or the issues are left for a new government to resolve.