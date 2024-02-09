This Week's Techlaw News Round-Up

Online Safety (List of Overseas Regulators) Regulations 2024 made, DSIT introduces voluntary guidance on UK’s AI regulatory principles, latest text of EU Artificial Intelligence Act published by Council of European Union and other techlaw UK and EU news not covered elsewhere on the SCL website.

UK law

Online Safety (List of Overseas Regulators) Regulations 2024 made

The Online Safety (List of Overseas Regulators) Regulations 2024 SI 2024/100 have been made. They specify those overseas regulators with whom Ofcom can co-operate under their power in section 114 of the Online Safety Act 2023 (OSA 2023).?”Overseas regulator” is defined in section 114(7) as “a person exercising functions in a country outside the United Kingdom which correspond to any of Ofcom’s online safety functions” (defined in section 235). The Regulations came into force on 30 January 2024.

DSIT introduces voluntary guidance on UK’s AI regulatory principles

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology has published guidance to support regulators’ implementation of the UK’s pro-innovation AI regulatory principles. It sets out the considerations that regulators may wish to have when developing tools and guidance to implement the UK’s approach to AI regulation. It builds on the White Paper commitment to produce guidance for regulators to support the implementation of the UK’s five pro-innovation regulatory principles. It is not intended to be a prescriptive guide on implementation as the principles are voluntary and how they are considered is ultimately at regulators’ discretion. Elements of the guidance may not be applicable to regulators who adopt a “technology agnostic” approach to regulation as long as these regulators are satisfied that their regulatory framework adequately covers issues relating to AI adoption. This is the first phase of guidance, which will be further refined and developed.

CPS updates cybercrime guidance

The CPS has updated its prosecution guidance on cybercrime. It will become a criminal offence to: share intimate images or film without consent regardless of whether or not the perpetrator intended to cause the victim any harm. Prosecutors will have the power to apply the law in three different categories of "revenge porn"; threaten to share intimate images where the victim or someone known to the victim fears that the threat could actually be carried out, or the offender is reckless as to whether there are any such fears; and share manipulated or computerised sexual images and videos of individuals, commonly known as "deepfakes".

CAT refuses Motorola permission to appeal judgment dismissing challenge to CMA's final report in land mobile radio network services for public safety market investigation

In Airwave Solutions Limited and others v CMA [2024] CAT 7, the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) refused Motorola Solutions UK Limited and Motorola Solutions, Inc (Motorola) permission to appeal the CAT’s judgment dismissing its and Airwave Solutions Limited's application, under section 179 of the Enterprise Act 2002. The application was to review the CMA’s decision in its final report in its market investigation reference into the supply of land mobile radio network services for public safety in Great Britain. Motorola sought permission to appeal the CAT's judgment on grounds that the CAT made errors in respect of the competitive assessment and the profitability analysis, and that, in any event, there was a compelling reason for the appeal to be heard. The CAT rejected all Motorola's arguments.

ICO publishes Enterprise Data Strategy and opens consultation

The Information Commissioner's Office is consulting on a new Enterprise Data Strategy. It says “Having a data strategy is crucial in setting out how we develop, manage, govern and use our data assets in pursuit of our purpose: to empower you through information. Whether it is providing deep insights into the needs of our customers, identifying and predicting instances of harm, guiding prioritisation and decision making, or underpinning our use of automation and AI, it is clear that data is a key part of the modern organisational fabric.” The ICO intends to publish the finished version of the Strategy and roadmap in May 2024. The consultation ends on 12 March 2024.

ICO issues further warning to organisations to make advertising cookies compliant

The ICO has followed up its warning letters which it sent in November 2023 to operators of some of the UK's most popular websites. It has now published an update about the response from those operators, and its next steps to deal with non- compliant cookie banners. The ICO says that it expects all websites using advertising cookies or similar technologies to give people a fair choice about whether they consent to the use of such technologies. To help achieve that goal, the ICO will be developing an AI driven solution to help identify websites using non-compliant cookie banners and will run a "hackathon" event early in 2024 to explore how this AI solution might be adopted in practice.

ICO urges all app developers to prioritise privacy

The ICO is reminding all app developers to ensure they protect users’ privacy, following its review of period and fertility apps. Last year, the ICO looked closely at period and fertility apps to understand how they process personal data and identify whether there is any negative impact on users as a result. The ICO contacted several app providers to find out more about their privacy practices, as well as engaging with app users to understand their experiences. While no serious compliance issues or evidence of harms were identified in this review, the ICO wants to remind all app developers about the importance of protecting users’ personal information, especially where sensitive information is involved.

Ofcom publishes consultation on scam calls and opens enforcement programme

Scam calls can cause significant financial and emotional harm to their victims. They can also damage trust in phone calls. Ofcom is consulting on proposals to update its Calling Line Identification (CLI) guidance to confirm that phone providers are expected to identify and block calls from abroad that use a UK geographic or non-geographic telephone number as a Presentation Number, except in a small number of legitimate use cases. It says that this update should remove a loophole through which scammers can spoof a UK number from abroad (making it look like the call is coming from a UK-based organisation) and connect these calls to UK users. The consultation ends on 28 March 2024.

DRCF AI and Digital Hub launched

Work has been progressing on the DRCF AI and Digital Hub pilot, which is due to launch in the spring. This will support innovators with queries concerning cross-regulatory AI and digital issues. Successful applicants can direct their questions to the four DRCF member regulators through a single point of access and receive tailored responses. The aim of the Hub is to increase innovators’ confidence in bringing new AI and digital products safely to market, more quickly and efficiently. In a bid to extend the benefit of the service to all innovators, the outcomes of queries will be published as case studies on the DRCF website. The case study resource will mean that future innovators can look for answers to questions online before applying to the Hub.

CDEI is now the Responsible Technology Adoption Unit

Following the publication of the AI white paper consultation response, the Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation (CDEI) will now be known as the Responsible Technology Adoption Unit (RTA). The name highlights the directorate’s role in developing tools and techniques that enable responsible adoption of AI in the private and public sectors, in support of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology’s broader mission to drive innovations that change lives and sustain economic growth. The RTA will champion responsible innovation across the public and private sectors; developing tools that give organisations confidence that AI and data-driven tech work the way they expect.

EU law

Latest text of EU Artificial Intelligence Act published by Council of European Union

The Council of the European Union has published the latest text of the AI Act. The European Parliament is anticipated to approve the text on 10 April 2024. The Council approved it on 2 February 2024. This follows political agreement on the text in December 2023. It also includes analysis of the changes agreed since previous published versions of the Act. These changes include the final definition of an AI system, requirements for a fundamental rights impact assessment, limitations on real-time biometric identification and rules for general-purpose AI systems. If approved, the Act will then enter into force following publication in the Official Journal later in the year.

European Commission adopts revised Market Definition Notice for competition cases

The European Commission has adopted a revised Market Definition Notice. Market definition requires identifying the boundaries of competition between companies when assessing mergers and most antitrust cases. The revised Notice brings the Commission's guidance in line with new market realities, as well as with developments in the Commission's case practice and EU case law. It includes specific guidance on the application of market definition concepts in specific circumstances, including digital markets, for instance with respect to multi-sided markets and digital ecosystems (e.g. products built around a mobile operating system).

European Parliament endorses extension of e-Privacy rules to tackle CSAM online

The European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs has endorsed a draft Parliament position on extending temporary rules to allow for the detection of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) online in derogation of EU legislation on the respect of privacy online. This would prevent a legal vacuum when the derogation expires in August 2024. To replace the interim derogation allowing for CSAM detection, the Commission proposed a permanent regulation on combatting online child sexual abuse in May 2022. The European Parliament adopted its position on the proposal in November 2023, but since the Council of the EU has not yet adopted a General Approach, interinstitutional negotiations on the proposal have not yet started, and will not be completed by the time the current rules expire in August 2024.

European Commission consults on election integrity under draft DSA guidelines

The European Commission is consulting on draft Digital Services Act guidelines on the integrity of electoral processes. These are made under Article 35 of the DSA and aim to present Very Large Online Platforms and Search Engines with best practices and possible measures to mitigate systemic risks on their platforms that may threaten the integrity of democratic electoral processes. The draft guidelines provide examples of potential mitigation measures relating to election-related risks, specific mitigation measures linked to generative AI content, the planning of risk mitigation measures before or after an electoral event and specific guidance for the European Parliament elections. The consultation ends on 7 March 2024.