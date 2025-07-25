Ofcom issues six point plan for public services media

Ofcom has recommended that public service media (PSM) should be prominent on third-party websites and applications such as YouTube. PSM companies’ video on-demand players account for just 9% of all viewership, significantly less than subscription streaming services (15%) and video-sharing platforms (19%). To address the challenges for PSM, Ofcom has set out the following six-point action plan.

Prominence and discoverability for PSM content on third-party platforms

Ofcom states that a priority for public service broadcasters is working with YouTube, to ensure that PSM content is prominent and easy to find on the platforms, and on fair commercial terms. It says that this is particularly important for news and children’s content. YouTube is the world’s most popular video site, with 43% of children aged 4-17 using the platform. TV screens are also rapidly becoming more popular for watching YouTube content.

Stable and adequate funding to sustain a broad range of PSM content, including news and children’s programming

Additional public funding to support specific genres is required. Priority should be given to genres which are socially valuable but are less commercially viable, such as news, local news and children’s programming.

Urgent clarity on how TV will be distributed in the future

In Ofcom’s review of the options for the future of digital terrestrial television (the network that supports Freeview), it stated a decision by the Government would be needed within the next two years, ideally by early 2026. Delivering content over terrestrial masts, as well as multiple digital platforms, comes at a significant cost.

PSM firms must forge ambitious strategic partnerships at scale

Ofcom has stated that scale is critical for the public service broadcasters and other domestic broadcasters to connect with audiences and compete with global streaming platforms – who, in some cases, they depend on to reach viewers.

Broadcasters and online platforms must invest in media literacy

Media literacy skills are essential for using, understanding and navigating digital services, and for critically engaging with news and other content. Ofcom recommends that public service broadcasters, who are uniquely placed to support audiences, invest in this area.

Ofcom will soon publish a “statement of recommendations” under the Online Safety Act 2023, setting out how online services – including social media and video-sharing platforms – should enable media literacy by design.

Streamlined regulation to strip away any outdated and unnecessary restrictions

Ofcom is launching a fundamental review of regulation of broadcast TV and radio. This will seek input about the priority areas for reforming regulation and supporting the future provision of PSM content. Ofcom will investigate what further reform is needed to ensure regulation supports all audiences benefitting from PSM content in the future and how it can ensure audiences are protected from harm. This may involve legislative change and regulatory changes.

Ofcom will be putting out a call for evidence this Autumn as a first step.