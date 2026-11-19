Ofcom has published its rapid assessment of how social media firms can reliably determine whether someone is aged 16 or over before the UK government decides how the UK’s social media ban will work in practice. To help inform consideration of the government’s detailed rules for the ban, Ofcom was asked to carry out a rapid assessment of what highly effective age assurance could look like.

The rapid assessment has identified four age assurance methods that are currently able to effectively determine whether a user is 16 or over:

photo ID matching,

digital ID services,

banking-based checks, and

facial age estimation.

Ofcom has acknowledged that there is less choice of highly effective methods at 16 than at 18 and that 16 and 17-year-olds are more likely than over 18s to need access to photo ID. This is because the methods currently available at 16 require photo ID as part of the method itself, or as a contingency for other methods, such as facial age estimation. Therefore, those without a form of photo ID will need to take steps to obtain one to access age-restricted services.

The age assurance checks will involve processing of personal data, but steps will be taken to make sure that available methods protect users’ privacy and comply with data protection law. Providers will also need to take practical steps to identify and address attempts by children to circumvent age checks, by for example, enabling other users to easily report suspected underage accounts, and using age inference models. Ofcom will monitor circumvention by children and publish research on this within twelve months of the ban coming into effect, to help inform any future actions by the government.

App stores

Alongside this rapid assessment, Ofcom has also carried out an assessment of the role that app stores play in children’s experiences as these are not regulated services under the Online Safety Act 2023. Ofcom’s analysis found that app stores could take further steps to protect children online by further using highly effective age assurance. The app stores analysed did not consistently use age assurance to establish the age of the user. Parental tools and controls have also been discussed as a way of supporting children’s online experiences.

When it comes to regulating app stores, Ofcom has recommended that the government considers a number of factors, including which app store providers would be in scope, the regulatory and technical design of the potential regime, and its interaction with the current regulatory framework.

Next steps

The government has said it intends to publish its first set of regulations for the ban before the end of 2026. Ofcom says that it is already developing its draft guidance for platforms, and will consult on this as soon as the regulations are laid in Parliament.