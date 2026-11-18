Ofcom has published a strengthened package of measures requiring online services to do more to prevent, detect and remove child sexual abuse material (CSAM), while the UK government announced new obligations requiring pornography platforms to deploy hash-matching technology to identify and remove known illegal content.

What are the new requirements?

The new measures will require platforms to take stronger action against CSAM, including:

banning users who generate, upload or share child sexual abuse material and preventing them from returning to the service;

expanding the use of hash-matching technology to identify and remove known CSAM, including on pornography services;

requiring certain services to use automated tools to identify previously unknown CSAM;

strengthening measures designed to prevent grooming and child exploitation.

Subject to parliamentary approval, the new duties are expected to take effect from early 2027.

Hash matching allows platforms to compare uploaded content against databases of known illegal material using unique digital fingerprints. Where a match is identified, content can be blocked or removed automatically without requiring human reviewers to view the underlying material. The technology is already widely used by major platforms and organisations such as the Internet Watch Foundation, but the new rules extend expectations around its use, particularly for pornography providers.

More prescriptive regulation

Ofcom stated that, having considered responses to its consultation, it now wants to move beyond simply requiring platforms to consider whether automated tools might be appropriate. Instead, it is considering directing certain services to deploy specific technologies that it considers effective in tackling illegal content and plans to consult on this approach next year.

AI-generated material

The announcements also reflect growing concern about the impact of AI-generated abuse material. Ofcom cited the increasing scale of online CSAM and noted that the problem has been significantly exacerbated by AI technologies.

Supporting evidence from the Internet Watch Foundation points to a dramatic increase in AI-generated child sexual abuse videos online, reinforcing concerns that generative AI tools are changing both the scale and nature of online safety risks.

As a result, regulators are increasingly viewing automated detection technologies as a necessary part of the response. AI is becoming both a source of risk and a key compliance tool.

Protecting children

Alongside these measures, Ofcom is also setting what it calls rigorous new standards to make sure existing anti-grooming rules are implemented comprehensively, so that all accounts held by children are protected by default.

Separately, it is also making certain platforms get a firm grip of their algorithms. Ofcom is requiring services to take more precautions before recommending content to children, to help avoid them being exposed to illegal material.

Because of the proposed social media ban for under 16s, it is not progressing some measures it explored in its consultation last year, specifically, rules around children livestreaming, as many sites and apps will soon be required by law to use age checks to stop under-16s accessing their service at all. It says that the ban will play an important role in helping keep children in the UK safe, including from abuse and exploitation, and it will be ready to enforce it as soon as it takes effect. However, this has been criticised on the grounds that Ofcom should be using all the tools it has at its disposal to minimise online harms.