Online age checks now enforced

Since 25 July, the provisions of the Online Safety Act 2023 requiring measures to be place to protect children have been in force. Among other things, age checks are now enforced to prevent children from accessing porn, self-harm, suicide and eating disorder content.

Over the last month, the UK’s biggest and most popular adult service providers – including Porn Hub and many smaller sites have committed to deploying age-checks across their services. Ofcom says that this means it will be harder for children in the UK to access online porn than in any other OECD country.

Ofcom has warned that it is ready to enforce against any company which allows pornographic content and does not comply with age-check requirements. Ofcom is extending its existing age assurance enforcement programme – previously focused on studio porn services – to cover all platforms that allow users to share pornographic material, whether they are dedicated adult sites or other services that include pornography.

Ofcom will be checking compliance from 25 July and is planning to launch any necessary investigations into individual services in the near future. These would add to 11 investigations already in progress.

Under Ofcom rules, sites that allow other forms of harmful content must also now have effective age checks. Ofcom is launching a new age assurance enforcement programme to monitor the response from industry. This programme will specifically target sites dedicated to the dissemination of other harmful content, including self-harm and suicide, eating disorder and extreme violence/gore.

Ofcom’s codes also dictate that online services should act to protect children from dangerous stunts or challenges and misogynistic, violent, hateful or abusive material. It has launched an extensive monitoring and impact programme with the aim of holding platforms accountable. This will be focused on the website and apps where children spend the most time including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. This includes: