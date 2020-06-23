This is the first in a new series of SCL In Conversation events featuring interesting people with a particular expertise and insight. This session focuses on productivity and resilience during the challenging times of ongoing lockdown.

Harriet Minter is a leading journalist and broadcaster specialising in female leadership. She founded and edited the Guardian’s Women in Leadership section - ground-breaking because it focused on women in the workplace – and still writes for them on women in tech. She hosts the Badass Women’s Hour podcast on Talk Radio and is a columnist for Psychologies magazine. Harriet has also written for The Times, Huffington Post and The Pool. You may also have seen her sparring with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain.

Sue McLean, Chair of the SCL Women in Tech Law Group, SCL Trustee and Partner at Baker McKenzie, chats with Harriet as she shares valuable tips on being productive, maintaining boundaries and supporting our own and each other’s wellbeing in a conversation that is engaging, open and filled with wit and wisdom.

Note: baking three loaves of banana bread in a day doesn’t count as successful productivity.



