Speakers:

Matthew Lavy, SCL Trustee and Barrister, 4 Pump Court

Neil McGovern, Executive Director, GNOME Foundation,

Matthew Lavy, SCL Trustee and Barrister at 4 Pump Court will invite Neil McGovern, Executive Director of the GNOME Foundation, to chat about keeping free software free in a world of software patents and Non-Practising Entities in the wake of Rothschild v GNOME Foundation.

Themes:

What software patents mean for FOSS

The Rothschild v GNOME litigation and settlement

IP rights as a positive tool for FOSS

Copyleft vs permissive licensing

Neil McGovern is Executive Director of the GNOME Foundation, a non-profit organization that furthers the goals of the GNOME Project, helping it to create a free software computing platform for the general public that is designed to be elegant, efficient, and easy to use. Neil was the Debian Project Leader from 2014-15. He has been on the Boards of numerous organizations, including Software in the Public Interest, Inc., and the Open Rights Group.

Matthew Lavy is a commercial barrister with particular interest in and focus on disputes involving technology. He practises at 4 Pump Court and is an SCL Trustee.