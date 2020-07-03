SCL webinar: Celebrating Women in Tech Law - The Reunion

Chair:

Sue McLean, Chair of the SCL Women in Tech Law Group, SCL Trustee, Partner, Baker & McKenzie LLP



Panel:

Rachel Armstrong, Global Legal Lead - Security & Consulting, Accenture

Nina Barakzai, Director, Office of Data Protection, Facebook

Anna Cook, Partner, Disputes, Bristows

Gail Crawford, Partner, Tech, Latham Watkins LLP

Celebrating Women Working in Tech Law: A focus on helping women working in tech law practice to enhance their career path and make new connections



Two years ago we held our first Women in Tech Law Group event and it was a sell out. We are bringing back the fantastic panel of speakers who generously shared their career stories for a special reunion event.

They will talk about their current roles, why they love practising technology law, how they deal with challenges and share top tips for junior lawyers and students.