SCL webinar: Celebrating Women in Tech Law - The Reunion

Chair:
Sue McLean, Chair of the SCL Women in Tech Law Group, SCL Trustee, Partner, Baker & McKenzie LLP
Panel:
Rachel Armstrong, Global Legal Lead - Security & Consulting, Accenture
Nina Barakzai, Director, Office of Data Protection, Facebook
Anna Cook, Partner, Disputes, Bristows
Gail Crawford, Partner, Tech, Latham Watkins LLP
Celebrating Women Working in Tech Law: A focus on helping women working in tech law practice to enhance their career path and make new connections
Two years ago we held our first Women in Tech Law Group event and it was a sell out. We are bringing back the fantastic panel of speakers who generously shared their career stories for a special reunion event.
They will talk about their current roles, why they love practising technology law, how they deal with challenges and share top tips for junior lawyers and students.
Sue McLean is a partner in Baker McKenzie's IT/Commercial Practice Group. Sue advises clients on technology, sourcing and digital media business models and deals, as well as the legal issues relating to the implementation of new technologies.Sue has been included in the Women in FinTech Power List for three successive years. She is on the editorial board of the Journal of Digital Banking and is a member of the techUK working group on DLT/blockchain. Sue is an active member of Baker Women and leads Baker Women in Tech, an initiative to encourage the development and promotion of women in the tech sector. In 2017, Sue was named Rising Star at the Variety Catherine Awards.
Speakers’ Details
Rachel Armstrong, Global Legal Lead - Security & Consulting, Accenture
Rachel is the Global Legal Lead for Strategy & Consulting (S&C) at Accenture. As part of the Leadership Team, she supports S&C with their strategic agenda, new offering & services development and Go To Market strategy.
Strategy & Consulting is the home of Accenture’s Strategy practitioners, our industry and functional consultants, Applied Intelligence (our Analytics and Data Driven Insights business), Industry X (our Digital Manufacturing and Intelligent Products & Platforms business), Technology Strategy & Advisory, Talent & Organization / Human Potential, and our Innovation organization. It is home to over 40,000 people.
Rachel joined Accenture in January 2006 and has had various roles in different parts of the Legal organization. Prior to her current role, Rachel was the Global Legal Lead for Accenture Security helping the business grow from start-up to a $3BN + business.
Nina Barakzai, Director, Office of Data Protection, Facebook
Nina Barakzai is Director of Data Governance, Office of the Data Protection Officer at Facebook. She is responsible for data governance, advising on policies and standards, reporting to the highest management level within Facebook. She engages with relevant Data Protection Authorities and oversees training, raising awareness internally. She has previously been Unilever’s Chief Privacy Officer and Group Head of Data Protection and Privacy at Sky. As both an accountant and a solicitor, her career has evolved from finance operations and strategy, to competition law, regulatory compliance, governance, ethics and privacy. She holds roles on several advisory committees and industry groups, including her position as President and Chair of In-House Counsel Worldwide.
Anna Cook, Partner, Disputes, Bristows
Anna specialises in disputes, including litigation and international arbitration with particular expertise in IT contracts and outsourcing transactions, software licensing, copyright and confidentiality. Her work often includes multiple jurisdictions and close coordination with foreign lawyers. Anna’s practice has focused on the IT sector since 1997 and she is active in number of technology areas. She is a Fellow of the Society of Computers and Law and a member of its Advisory Board. She is also the current Vice Chair of International of the Cyber Security, Data Privacy and Technology Committee of the IADC. Anna is also a trustee of the charity, Full Fact.
Gail Crawford, Partner, Tech, Latham Watkins
Gail Crawford is a partner at Latham Watkins. Gail is Chair of the firm's Technology Transactions Group. Her practice focuses primarily on data & technology, intellectual property and commercial law and includes advising on data protection, e-commerce and consumer protection legislation, technology and intellectual property licensing agreements, joint ventures, technology procurement and outsourcing.
Published: 2020-07-03T09:43:00