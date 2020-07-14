SCL webinar: How to ACE Remote Meetings - in conversation with Esther Stanhope

Host:

Sue McLean - SCL Trustee and Chair of the SCL Women in Tech Law Group, Partner, Baker McKenzie

Speaker:

Esther Stanhope - The Impact Guru, international speaker, author and former live BBC Producer

Sue McLean, Chair of the SCL Women in Tech Law Group will talk to Esther Stanhope about "How to ACE Remote Meetings". The conversation will cover the following points:

How much impact do you have in remote meetings? How well do you engage with your audience through the camera lens?

How professional do you look and sound?

Are you framed in the shot, so you look like a leader with gravitas and credibility, or are you a dark silhouette with the camera looking up your nose?

Esther Stanhope has all the tricks, tips and shortcuts you need to know to look, sound and feel confident on camera and in remote meetings. Did you know if you don’t change the pace after 6 minutes your audience will tune out? And what about Zoom-Fatigue? How do you deal with that?

You’ll walk away with practical tips you can apply immediately into your virtual meetings!

About the speaker:

Personal impact expert, Esther Stanhope has helped Hollywood stars, Politicians and Business Execs from all over the world radiate charisma live on air at the BBC. She works with organisations including Deloitte, Barclays, Allen & Overy and JP Morgan helping leaders communicate via the video lens.