SCL webinar: Me and my Deepfake: a closer look at image rights and our digital selves
This pack contains a webinar and PDF slide download. Once you have purchased this content you will have permanent access to the material.
essentials
You don't currently have access to this content, as it's only available as part of a paid-for content pack. To view it please select one of the purchasing options listed or email hello@scl.org for details.
This pack contains a webinar and PDF slide download. Once you have purchased this content you will have permanent access to the material.
essentials