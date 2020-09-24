SCL Women in Tech Law webinar: A Day in the Life - the in-house perspective

Chair:

Sue McLean, SCL Trustee and Chair of the Women in Tech Law Group, Partner, Baker McKenzie

Speakers:

Hannah Grundon, Associate General Counsel, HSBC

Francesca Porter, General Counsel and Executive Team member, Onfido

Chair of the SCL Women in Tech Law Group, Sue McLean, talks to experts about a typical day in their lives working as in-house lawyers in the tech law sector. In particular they will discuss how they have adjusted to lockdown, how it has affected their work and any impact they think it will have going forward.

This event may be of particular interest to students, trainees and those considering a career in this sector.

Speaker's Details:

Hannah Grundon is Associate General Counsel and Deputy Head of HSBC’s Global Technology & Operations Legal Team and the lead business partner to HSBC Technology. She leads a team of senior lawyers working as business partners to HSBC Technology, Global Operations and Corporate Functions, guiding senior management and project teams in the execution of business and operational strategies.

Since joining HSBC in 2010, Hannah has been principal advisor to the Global Marketing function managing the Group Trade mark portfolio; seconded to Dubai to establish the Tech& Ops legal team for the region and has held roles as Global Head of Outsourcing and Head of Major Projects. Prior to joining HSBC, Hannah held roles at Diageo plc and law firm Addleshaw Goddard LLP.

Francesca Porter is General Counsel and Executive Team member at Onfido, a fast growth AI company who digitally prove people’s real identities using a photo ID and facial biometrics. Francesca trained and qualified at Hogan Lovells before spending several years in the Hewlett Packard legal team.