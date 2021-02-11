SCL Trainee Lawyers' Group event: IT Contracts '101'

Speaker:

Alison Berryman, Partner - Head of Technology and Commercial Law, Waterfront Solicitors LLP

Trainees, paralegals and 1-2 year PQE are invited to view this session organised by the SCL Trainee Lawyers' Group and designed as a companion and introduction to the SCL Annual IT Contracts Update 2021.

This event is divided into two parts and provides an introduction to IT contracts and refresher training.

Alison Berryman, Head of Technology Law at Waterfront Solicitors LLP will talk about the sorts of contracts you'll be faced with and the key differences.

This is followed by a practical exercise with a sample / skeleton IT contract, switching from a supplier focus to a client focused agreement. (The discussions in the breakout rooms were not filmed).

The event concludes with presentations of the discussions from each breakout room.



View or download the practical exercise document here.

Speaker Details:

Alison Berryman heads up the Technology and Commercial Law practice at Waterfront Solicitors LLP. Having trained at the firm and qualified back in 2006, she has spent the past decade and a half building up a practice primarily focused on supporting tech SMEs. Consequently, she has had the opportunity to work on a huge variety of technology contracts, and with some of the UK’s most innovative businesses.

In addition to her client work, Alison is the Training Principle at Waterfront and the number of trainees she has supervised is now well into double figures. She very much enjoys seeing trainees learn and their skills develop as they progress through the two year training period and beyond.

Alison Berryman's T op 10 tips for drafting tech contracts



Most of these apply to all commercial contract drafting – but that doesn’t make them any less important for tech contracts!