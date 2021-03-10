Chair:

David Chaplin, SCL Editor

Speaker:

Dai Davis, Partner, Percy Crow Davis & Co

A Brief overview of Brexit for Software lawyers: Interpretation, Copyright and Database Rights



The “Trade and Cooperation Agreement between The European Union and the United Kingdom” was published on 25th December 2020. This seminar provides a brief overview from a copyright and data perspective for Information Technology lawyers. The session will include a discussion of what we know already about divergences in law and their potential impact on business; parallel trade and exhaustion of IP rights; data base and data protection rights.

This session includes:

Some comments on what the three European withdrawal agreements say

Known divergences between European and UK Law

Exhaustion of Rights and Parallel Imports

Effect on Data Base Rights and on those qualifying for those rights

Effect on GDPR

Some comments about IT hardware

Speaker's Details:

Dai Davis has been a specialist Information Technology lawyer for thirty years. Having started his career at the Leeds precursor to international law firm Eversheds Sutherland, he became a partner and rose to become national Head of Intellectual Property law and subsequently national Head of Information Technology law at Eversheds. He then headed the Intellectual Property and Information Technology Group at Nabarro in the North for over eight years. He now works in his own specialist practice, Percy Crow Davis & Co. Dai has a reputation as an Information Technology Lawyer both nationally and internationally and has been consistently recommended in Chambers & Partners and Legal 500 directories for most of the last three decades.

Click here to download a PDF of the presentation slides