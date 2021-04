Speakers:

Patricia Oon, Trainee Solicitor, Pinsent Masons

Mastane Williamson, Associate, Pinsent Masons

This is the second event in the SCL Trainee Lawyers' Group series focusing on Richard Stephens' Annual IT Contracts Update aimed at trainees, paralegals, 1/2 year PQE.

Click here to watch IT Contracts 101.

This interactive session looks at the cases mentioned in Richard's talk and cover: