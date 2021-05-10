SCL Women in Tech Law Around the World: US

Chair:

Sue McLean, Chair of the SCL Women in Tech Law Group, SCL Vice-Chair, Partner, Baker & McKenzie LLP

Panellists:

Allison Lauterbach Dale, Privacy Counsel, LinkedIn

Amanda Brino, Senior Legal Counsel – Technology, Accenture

Marcela Robledo, Partner, Baker McKenzie US

This is the first session in our Women in Tech Law Around the World series.

The technology sector is global and tech companies based in the US continue to have a significant impact on our working and personal lives. In this session, we will discuss with our panellists their roles in the tech law sector and their journey into tech law. We will also discuss some of the key legal and regulatory challenge facing the technology sector in the United States in 2021.

Speaker’s Details:

Sue McLean is a partner in Baker McKenzie's IP, Data and Technology group. Sue advises clients on technology, sourcing and digital media business models and deals, as well as the legal issues relating to the implementation of new technologies. Sue is a trustee and vice chair of SCL and chair of the SCL Women in Tech Law group. https://www.linkedin.com/in/suemcleanbaker/

Allison Lauterbach Dale is Privacy Counsel at LinkedIn in San Francisco, where she leads commercial privacy support for all business lines and procurement and advises on internal workforce data privacy. In this role, she works closely with product, sales, customer success, and engineering teams to maintain a culture of privacy throughout the company. Before joining LinkedIn, she was an associate at Morrison & Foerster for 5 years where she advised on a range of technology matters in the Technology & Transactions Group before becoming a privacy specialist in the Privacy & Data Security Group. She has a law degree from Berkeley Law and a PhD in U.S. legal history from USC. https://www.linkedin.com/in/allison-lauterbach-dale/

Amanda Brino is the Global Legal Lead for Blockchain and Multi-Party Systems at Accenture. In this role she provides guidance on multi-party/consortium building and operations and advice on innovative distributed ledger offering development for digital identity, financial services and supply chains. In the past year, she has focused heavily on offerings and innovations related to COVID-19 technology solutions. She was formerly the Legal Lead for Healthcare Provider engagements in the United States and Legal Lead for Accenture’s Health and Public Service clients in the Southeastern United States. https://www.linkedin.com/in/amandabrino/

Marcela Robledo is a Partner in Baker McKenzie’s San Francisco office. Marcela has significant experience handling all intellectual property, data and technology aspects in a wide range of corporate and transactional matters, including mergers and acquisitions, licensing, collaboration agreements and joint ventures. Marcela has practiced law in the United States and Colombia. She is a member of the American and California Bar Associations, as well as the International Trademark Association and the Hispanic National Bar Association. Marcela focuses her practice on technology transactions, and routinely advises public and private clients from all types of industries on the intellectual property, privacy and cybersecurity aspects of a wide range of corporate matters. https://www.linkedin.com/in/marcela-robledo/