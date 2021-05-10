SCL webinar: Bias Issues and AI
This pack contains a webinar and PDF slide download. Once purchased you will have permanent access to the content and can view it at any time by logging in to your SCL account.
essentials
You don't currently have access to this content, as it's only available as part of a paid-for content pack. To view it please select one of the purchasing options listed or email hello@scl.org for details.
This pack contains a webinar and PDF slide download. Once purchased you will have permanent access to the content and can view it at any time by logging in to your SCL account.
essentials