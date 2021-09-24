SCL webinar: Celebrating Business Women's Day with keynote speaker Fran Halsall, Triple Olympian

A virtual event with Fran Halsall, a Triple Olympian and Keynote Speaker. During this virtual event, Fran will explore 'big goal' setting, including the challenges of being an ambitious elite athlete and her experience of overcoming times of low motivation.



Chairs:

Rebecca Keating, Barrister, 4 Pump Court

Katie Simmonds, Managing Associate, Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP

Speaker:

Fran Halsall, Triple Olympian, World, Commonwealth and European Champion (swimming), Keynote Speaker and Performance Consultant. It is easy to see how you can draw parallels between Fran's challenges as an elite female athlete and experience of swim tech, with a career in law and technology, including Fran's experience of ambitious goal setting and how to get through those times of lower motivation.

Panellists:

Fran Halsall, Triple Olympian, World, Commonwealth and European Champion (swimming), Keynote Speaker and Performance Consultant.

Sue McLean, Partner in Baker McKenzie's IP, Data and Technology group. Sue advises clients on technology, sourcing and digital media business models and deals, as well as the legal issues relating to the implementation of new technologies. Sue is a trustee and vice chair of SCL and chair of the SCL Women in Tech Law group.

Caroline Churchill, Partner in Womble Bond Dickinson's Digital group. Caroline specialises in non-contentious commercial, technology and data protection work.

Sarah Green, Law Commissioner for Commercial and Common Law. Prior to joining the Law Commission of England & Wales, Sarah was a Professor at the University of Oxford and Bristol and lectured at the University of Birmingham.

Emma Wright, Partner in Deloitte's Commercial & Technology Team. Emma is the lead partner for the government & public sector and cyber legal advisory practices within Deloitte Legal.

Bitesize video series

Watch our series of bitesize video interviews featuring a number of women in technology, including in-house counsel, women specialising in the implementation of tech in law firms and members of the judiciary. Throughout the course of these interviews, we will explore both the exciting and challenging aspects of pursuing a career in technology, the benefits of mentor programmes, as well as what it really takes to successfully pursue a career in technology as a woman. Each interview shares a unique journey, with the aim to inspire and empower those women wanting to pursue a career in technology to do so.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVUAiopo_p_WVwjEIxvjQvLbV13VF6sTH