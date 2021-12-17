SCL Women in Tech Law presents: On the Tech Law Horizon: what's coming up in 2022?

Chair:

Sue McLean, SCL Vice-Chair, Chair of the SCL Women in Tech Law Group, Technology & FinTech Partner, Baker McKenzie



Speakers:

Karishma Brahmbhatt, Senior Associate, Allen & Overy

Yvonne Dunn, Partner, Pinsent Masons

Anne Todd, Senior Solicitor, Macfarlanes

2021 was a boom year for the tech sector, with the pandemic continuing to act as a catalyst for digital transformation. It was also another busy year in terms of legal and regulatory developments. In the UK, some major litigation affecting the tech sector hit the headlines this year including a potentially ground-breaking class action litigation case against Google. In Europe, the decision in Schrems II led to big changes affecting the overseas transfer of data. And in the rest of the world, the legacy of GDPR continued with more countries around the world introducing their own rules to tackle data protection, including the new China Personal Information Protection. In 2021, policy makers in the UK and the EU also announced plans on how to tackle new technologies such as AI, fintech and crypto-assets and deal with a range of challenges such as competition and online harms.

In this session, we will discuss with our speakers some of the major tech law developments we have seen in 2021 and what we should be looking out for in 2022.