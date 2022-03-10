SCL Women in Tech Law webinar: International Women's Day 2022 - #BreakTheBias

Chair:

Alison Berryman, Director and Head of Technology & Data Protection, Stephenson Law



Panel:

David Burgess, Publishing Director, The Legal 500

Alice Stephenson, Founder and CEO, Stephenson Law

Tara Sherbrooke, General Counsel, YouGov

Georgina Kon, Partner, Linklaters

The theme of International Women's Day 2022 is BreakTheBias

Imagine a gender equal world.

A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination.

A world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

A world where difference is valued and celebrated.

Together we can forge women's equality.

Collectively we can all #BreakTheBias.

Join us for this panel event where we will discuss positive changes we have seen in the tech law sector in recent years and what more we can do as a sector to BreakTheBias, both as organisations and individuals.