Menu

SCL Women in Tech Law webinar: International Women's Day 2022 - #BreakTheBias

Chair:
Alison Berryman, Director and Head of Technology & Data Protection, Stephenson Law


Panel:
David Burgess, Publishing Director, The Legal 500
Alice Stephenson, Founder and CEO, Stephenson Law 
Tara Sherbrooke, General Counsel, YouGov 
Georgina Kon, Partner, Linklaters 

The theme of International Women's Day 2022 is BreakTheBias 

Imagine a gender equal world. 
A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. 
A world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. 
A world where difference is valued and celebrated. 
Together we can forge women's equality. 
Collectively we can all #BreakTheBias

Join us for this panel event where we will discuss positive changes we have seen in the tech law sector in recent years and what more we can do as a sector to BreakTheBias, both as organisations and individuals. 

Published: 2022-03-10T15:50:00

    Please wait...