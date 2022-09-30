The theme of this year’s conference is “Tech Law with Impact”, a theme intended to capture our desire both to explore cutting edge tech law developments anticipated to have significant economic or societal impact in the coming years, and also to address essential tech law issues of today that impact upon practitioners now.



So we cover the Global Metaverse and some of the legal and regulatory questions to which this bold new frontier gives rise; and we also cover tech disputes and current concerns.

We have sessions on the future of data privacy and digital innovations in the transactional space; and we also have a discussion of tech class actions.

We have a series of pithy flash talks on a variety of topics, and we are privileged to have keynote addresses from Erica Stanford of Crypto Wars fame and from the Judge in Charge of the Technology and Construction Court, Mrs Justice O’Farrell DBE.

Our aim is to combine the thought-provoking with the practical and, as always, the event will bring you expert speakers discussing and sharing insights on key tech law topics. In essence, the SCL Annual Conference is the place to be for the skills and innovations you need to understand in order to practice tech law in 2022 and beyond.

This pack comprises a series of webinars and downloadable slide PDFs.

Once you have purchased this module you have permanent access to the materials and can view them at any time.