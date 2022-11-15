SCL Women in Tech Law - Navigating a Tech Law Career

Chair:

Rebecca Keating, Barrister, 4 Pump Court and member of the SCL Women in Tech Law Group

Panellists:

Debbie Le Sueur, Head of Legal - Digital and Technology, Capita plc.

Catherine Bingham, Partner, Dentons

Deirdre Moynihan, Partner, Kemp IT Law

Rebecca Wint, Senior Legal Counsel - New Services Development (Services & Solutions Group), Lenovo



In this WiTL session, we will discuss with our panellists their current roles, their journey into tech law, how they have navigated opportunities and challenges and share top tips for junior lawyers and students.