SCL Women in Tech Law - Responsible AI - From Principles to Practice

Chair: Sue McLean, Partner, Baker McKenzie, Vice Chair and Trustee of the SCL

Panellists:

Elizabeth Denham CBE, Consultant, Baker McKenzie, Former UK ICO

Sue Daley, Director, Tech and Innovation, techUK

Sarah Derbyshire, Global AI Legal Lead, Accenture

As organizations continue to scale up AI adoption, there has been increased focus from policy makers and regulators on the importance of using and developing AI technologies in an ethical and responsible way. New laws and regulatory guidance is being introduced around the world aimed at putting appropriate legal frameworks in place to ensure good governance and stewardship of these exciting technologies. The proposed EU AI Act, in particular, is causing companies to look carefully at the AI solutions they are using and creating and what governance frameworks they need to implement to mitigate any risks created by these technologies. In this session, our speakers will discuss what organizations should be doing to move beyond principles and build and implement effective AI governance.