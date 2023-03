Tech Disputes Masterclass 2023

This year's annual SCL Tech Disputes Masterclass includes a traditional case law development update, led by 4 Pump Court and FTI Consulting, which will be followed by a number of sessions focusing on issues arising from the use of emerging technologies. There will also be a practical session from Everlaw (cloud-based eDiscovery experts) on when and how to engage with technology on contentious projects.

