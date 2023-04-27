SCL AI Group Meeting: Launch of AI Contractual Clauses Project for Consultation

The SCL AI Group launches the draft SCL AI Contractual Clauses document, invites feedback and shares updates on the Group's activities.

Speakers:

Members of the SCL AI Group Committee

The SCL AI Group is pleased to host an AI Group meeting on Tuesday 25th of April 2023 at 1:00 pm. The SCL AI Group committee has been working on a project to draft contractual clauses for AI contracts (with accompanying drafting notes). The committee will shortly release these clauses for consultation and would welcome comments and questions during this meeting. There will also be an opportunity for members to provide written feedback on these clauses.



The SCL AI Group Committee will also update on its current and forthcoming activities, including the Annual SCL AI Conference due to take place on 20th of June 2023 (further details to follow).



