IT Contracts 101 Webinar

Join Alison Berryman and Olivia Atkinson for this essential Contracts '101' webinar.

Chair:

Olivia Atkinson, Trainee Solicitor, Stephenson Law

Speaker:

Alison Berryman, Senior Managing Lawyer (UK) & Data Privacy Specialist for Innovators, Biztech Lawyers



Within this excellent webinar, Alison Berryman will discuss the sorts of contracts you might face on your legal career path.

Alison will also provide perspectives from both supplier and client contracts so that you can learn the key differences between negotiating techniques, as this will often depend on who you are acting for.



Speaker bios:



Alison Berryman

Alison is a senior technology lawyer with extensive experience, most of which has been gained at a boutique London IT/IP law firm where she trained and worked for 17 years. Alison has supported and advised tech sector innovators, from individual developers to multinational corporations and everything in between.

Skilled at drafting and negotiating a very broad range of commercial contracts, Alison has been praised in legal directories for her deep knowledge of technology and the associated law. Clients value her pragmatic approach and willingness to help them make informed decisions, as much as her expertise.



Olivia Atkinson:

Olivia is a second-year trainee solicitor at Stephenson Law, currently in her third seat in the Emerging Tech & Regulation department. She assists her team with drafting opinions on the compliance implications of the tokenisation of digital assets, and filing and managing business’ applications to open investment funds or obtain authorisation from the FCA to conduct regulated activities. Olivia is interested in web3, intellectual property and data protection, and in her spare time loves to read, cook and play the piano.





