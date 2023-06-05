SCL In-House Lawyers Group Event: “Life as a Crypto Lawyer: Current Challenges & Future Trends”

Moderators:

Joyce Lam, Senior Legal Counsel, HSBC

Sarah Villani, Attorney, Inmarsat

Speakers:

Daniel Burridge, Legal Counsel, Checkout.com

Kathryn Dodds, Crypto and web3 lawyer, gunnercooke LLP

Konstantinos Adamos, Lead Legal Counsel at Revolut. Crypto & FS Regulatory

Please join us for a deep dive into the world of cryptocurrencies and digital assets with our excellent panellists Kathryn Dodds (Associate at gunnercooke llp), Daniel Burridge (Legal Counsel at checkout.com), and Konstantinos Adamos (Lead Legal Counsel at Revolut). Kathryn, Daniel, and Konstantinos will explain their career paths and provide insight into life as a crypto lawyer.

The session is designed to provide an overview of the crypto legal landscape, with a focus on the following areas in particular:

the legal questions and current challenges surrounding crypto and digital assets; the changing regulatory landscape; and current themes and future trends.

Speakers' Details:



Daniel Burridge is a legal counsel in the Product, Data and FinReg team at Checkout.com, and has a particular focus on the crypto sector.

Kathryn Dodds is a crypto and web3 lawyer at gunnercooke LLP, and specialises in advising creative arts companies across the web3, blockchain and crypto ecosystem.

Konstantinos Adamos is a regulatory lawyer and the global lead legal counsel for Revolut’s cryptocurrency product.