SCL Tea & Tech with Black Lawyers Matter

Chair:

Harry Small, Senior Consultant, Baker McKenzie; Committee member of the SCL Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Group

Speakers:

Lolade Sowunmi, Diversity Partnerships Consultant, The Stephen James Partnership

Liz Mohammed, Diversity Partnerships Consultant, The Stephen James Partnership

Emmanuel Ajala, Diversity Partnerships Consultant, The Stephen James Partnership

We are delighted to share this special SCL Tea & Tech session with Black Lawyers Matter. Black Lawyers Matter is a diversity programme from The Stephen James Partnership, a legal recruitment company designed to increase access and insights into law for Black candidates and also Black candidates with a mixed ethnic background. They do this via mentoring, vacation schemes and internships.



With a recent win of ‘Best Technology Product’ at The Lawyer Awards, Black Lawyers Matter has continuously harnessed their SaaS platform to create a community of mentors and mentees in their strive to increase Black representation.

The speakers will be giving an insight into their programmes and importantly, the wider impact this has had for organisations and mentors – including areas like retention, staff engagement and staff education.



Watch this replay and find out more about BLM and how you and your firm can support their work.

Click this link to view or download the presentation slides.