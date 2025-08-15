Recognising Excellence in Tech Law: The Refreshed SCL Accreditation Scheme

The legal profession has long recognised the value of accreditation — a visible marker of expertise, credibility, and commitment. As the landscape of tech law continues to evolve, so too must the ways in which we recognise and support those working at its forefront. That’s why SCL is proud to relaunch the SCL Accredited IT Lawyer Scheme, a refreshed, modern and meaningful programme designed to celebrate and validate the experience of senior professionals in this dynamic field.

Why now?

Technology law is no longer a niche practice area. From data governance to platform regulation, from AI to digital contracts, the scope and impact of tech law now touch almost every aspect of modern life. As legal professionals operating in this space, the need for formal recognition of our skills and experience has never been greater.

The updated Accreditation Scheme acknowledges this shift — and the increasingly interdisciplinary demands placed on practitioners — by offering two levels of recognition:

Senior Accredited IT Lawyer – for those with 7+ years of relevant experience

– for those with 7+ years of relevant experience Leading Accredited IT Lawyer – for those with 12+ years of relevant experience

This new structure not only reflects the depth and breadth of experience across our community but also provides a tangible marker of distinction for those influencing the future of law in a digital world.

Shelley Thomas, SCL Trustee

“As a Trustee of SCL and someone who played an integral role in reshaping the SCL IT Accreditation Scheme, I’m proud to introduce the newly launched SCL Accredited IT Lawyer Scheme – a refreshed programme designed to celebrate and validate the depth of expertise that senior professionals bring to the ever-evolving field of IT Law.

This revitalised scheme reflects today’s legal and technological landscape, recognising the unique combination of legal acumen, industry insight and practical experience that defines our members. We’ve worked hard to ensure that the accreditation isn’t just a badge of honour – it’s a trusted mark of excellence and credibility, both within the profession and beyond.

If you are an experienced practitioner who has dedicated your career to navigating the complexities of IT Law, I strongly encourage you to apply. Whether your work spans tech transactions, AI governance, data protection, digital transformation, or cutting-edge regulatory challenges, this is your opportunity to be formally recognised for the expertise you’ve built.

I believe this scheme will strengthen not only individual careers, but also the SCL community as a whole – by highlighting the high standards we uphold and the talent that drives IT Law forward.

I invite you to take this step and be part of something that celebrates the very best in IT Law. Apply now and help shape the future of our profession”

What accreditation offers

The scheme is more than just a title. Accredited IT Lawyers receive:

A digital badge for professional use

A personalised accreditation award

Invitations to exclusive networking opportunities

A dedicated profile on the SCL website

Recognition in Computers & Law

Accreditation is valid for one year and renewed annually alongside SCL membership. At £250 per year, it offers both value and visibility, with concessionary rates available to ensure the scheme is as inclusive as possible.

A broader evolution

This latest development is part of SCL’s ongoing commitment to providing meaningful, relevant recognition for our members. As the tech landscape continues to shift, so does our understanding of what it means to be a skilled, responsible tech lawyer.

In that spirit, we’re also excited to share that we will soon be announcing a dedicated SCL AI Certification Scheme. Currently in development, this new programme will offer structured learning and certification across core AI concepts, responsible and ethical AI issues, and the unique legal risks associated with AI technologies. It’s an important next step in supporting our members to navigate and lead in digital legal practice — and ensuring the legal profession can meet the challenges AI presents with confidence and clarity. If you would like to be on the mailing list to receive further details about this new training programme – please email hello@scl.org

Apply now

The refreshed SCL Accredited IT Lawyer Scheme is open for applications now. If you’re an experienced professional working in the field of tech law — and a current SCL member — we encourage you to apply. This is your opportunity to be recognised for your expertise and to join a growing community of leaders at the forefront of digital legal practice.

🔗 https://www.scl.org/scl-accredited-it-lawyer-scheme/