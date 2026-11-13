Dr Abtin Aghagolian suggests the mixed reality industry urgently needs shared rules on where digital content can be located as the use of AI glasses grows.

Put a poster on someone’s front door without asking and they can tear it down, with the law on their side. Place a virtual object at the coordinates of that same door, visible to anyone who points a phone at it, and the owner has far fewer options. Often they have none.

Call it spatial squatting. It means placing digital content at a physical location the publisher does not own, without the permission of the person who does. As augmented reality moves from novelty to infrastructure, it is becoming one of the more awkward questions in the field, and the industry should settle it before courts do it piece by piece.

This is not a theoretical concern for anyone who places objects at real coordinates for a living. My own company has placed hundreds of thousands of them for brand campaigns, and it has received complaints from property owners about people coming onto private land because a campaign object appeared to be there. Nobody had been told to trespass. But an object on a map says “come here”, and people came.

The first lesson is that the harm is physical even when the content is not. A virtual object cannot damage a wall. It can send people somewhere, and the property owner is the one who deals with them. Treating spatial content purely as a question of speech or copyright misses the people standing in the garden.

The second lesson is that the property owner currently has almost no voice. There is no register to consult and no standard way to say “nothing on my land, please”. A homeowner who objects first has to work out which app is responsible and then find a way to reach it. With one app that is irritating. With twenty it becomes impossible.

The third is that most of the fix is technical and cheap. What is missing is a shared way of doing it, so that one request from a property owner reaches every platform at once.

There is precedent for all of this, and it came from the first game to make the problem visible. In 2016 homeowners in the United States sued Niantic, the maker of Pokémon Go, over crowds drawn to their streets and gardens by in-game locations. The case settled, and in 2019 a federal court approved terms that read like a starter kit for the industry. Niantic agreed to remove points of interest on or within 40 metres of a single-family home within five business days of the owner asking. It agreed to resolve most complaints within 15 days, keep a database of them, honour park opening hours on request and submit to an independent audit.

The alternative approach has also been tried. In 2017 Milwaukee County required augmented reality game makers to buy permits before placing content in its parks. A federal judge blocked the rule as a likely breach of free speech, and the county later agreed not to enforce it and paid the developer’s legal fees. Licensing the digital layer from above failed in court. Giving owners a fast, reliable way to object is the approach a court approved.

That suggests a few modest rules for the whole industry.

Content that invites people onto private land should not be placed without permission. The test should be what the content asks people to do, not just where its coordinates sit. An object that can be viewed from the pavement is different from one that must be collected from someone’s garden.

There should be a common opt-out for property. An owner, or a council for public buildings, should be able to register a boundary once and have it respected by every platform that wants to be considered responsible. Niantic’s settlement covered one company. A shared register would cover all of them.

Complaints should have a clear route and a deadline. If someone objects to content on their property, removal should be quick and should not require a solicitor’s letter.

The counter-arguments deserve a hearing. An opt-out register could become a tool for large landowners to charge for the right to place content. And a person standing on a public pavement has every right to see whatever they like through their own phone. Both points are fair, which is why the line belongs at content that asks people to come onto land, not content that merely exists at a coordinate and is viewed from public space. Only the first puts strangers in someone’s garden.

The longer horizon makes this more urgent. On a phone, a person has to open an app and look. On glasses, content will simply be there, laid over the street, and the number of publishers placing things in shared space will grow quickly. The question of who decides what appears on a building will stop being theoretical.

Better for the industry to agree the rules now, while the platforms are few and the complaints manageable, than to wait for a landmark case and build everything around a judgment nobody planned for.