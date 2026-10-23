This week’s Tech-law round-up

UK law

UK government calls for evidence on feasibility of an IPO-led FRAND Opinion Service

In October 2026, the government published its response to the Standard Essential Patents (SEPs) consultation. In addition, the government announced in the response that it would engage with stakeholders on an IPO-led FRAND (Fair, Reasonable and Non-Discriminatory) Opinion Service. This will explore the feasibility and potential design of such a service. It has now launched a call for evidence seeking views and evidence on how a service could help businesses during licensing negotiations to independently assess whether a proposed SEP licence offer falls within a plausible FRAND range. The government is particularly interested in whether a service could help reduce licensing frictions and improve access to dispute resolution. This is especially relevant for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and less experienced participants in the SEP ecosystem. The government encourages anyone with an interest in a service to respond and share views and evidence on whether, and how, a service could be taken forward. The call for evidence ends on 15 December 2026.

Institute for Ethics in AI publishes report calling for stronger copyright protections and clear AI licensing rules

The University of Oxford’s Institute for Ethics in AI has published a report calling for copyright to be strengthened, transparency for AI companies, and a competitive licensing market to protect creators and unlock UK leadership in trusted AI. Last year, the government faced resistance from the creative industries and Parliament after it launched a consultation in which it indicated a ‘preferred option’ which would have required copyright holders to ‘opt-out’ of their work being available to be used by AI developers. The Data (Use and Access) Bill resulted in five rounds of ‘ping pong’ between the House of Lords and Commons, one of the longest periods of parliamentary ping-pong this century, and ended with the government abandoning its preferred option. However, creators, publishers and other rights holders continue to express concerns about copyrighted work being used to train AI models without their consent. The report issues clear recommendations for government to resolve the dispute by providing AI developers lawful access to high-quality material while allowing creators to control and be paid for the use of their work. It argues that stronger copyright protections should not be seen as a barrier to AI innovation. Instead, clear rules could create a valuable licensing market. It sets out three pillars for reform: ownership and consent; transparency, traceability and disclosure; and fair licensing and market mechanisms.

DESNZ opens consultation on energy smart data legislative framework

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero is consultingon the government’s proposals for the scope, design and implementation of a smart data legislative framework for the energy sector. The legislative framework would build on existing energy digitalisation initiatives, while introducing mandatory requirements for relevant data holders to make specified datasets available securely to authorised services where consumers choose to share their data. The consultation ends on 8 January 2027.

FCA issues report on good and poor AI practices in financial services

The Financial Conduct Authority has issued a report setting out examples of good and poor practice observed across the financial services sector as firms increasingly adopt AI. The FCA emphasises that existing regulatory requirements, including the Consumer Duty, governance, operational resilience and accountability frameworks, apply equally to AI-enabled products and services. The report highlights that firms using AI responsibly typically start with a clear consumer need, test for bias and consumer outcomes, maintain transparency about AI use, provide effective human oversight, and continuously monitor performance and risks. It also stresses the importance of clear senior management accountability, proportionate governance arrangements, robust third-party oversight and contingency planning, particularly as firms adopt more advanced technologies such as generative and agentic AI. Overall, the FCA’s message is that AI can deliver significant benefits for consumers and firms, but only where it is deployed safely, responsibly and with appropriate controls throughout its lifecycle.

UK government issues guidance and regulations on subscription contracts

The UK government has issued guidance which explains businesses’ duties when they offer subscription contracts to consumers, and consumers’ rights when they enter into subscription contracts with businesses. It provides guidance on the rules in the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCCA) and the Consumer Subscription Contracts (Cancellation and Information) Regulations 2026 (SCRs) which will regulate business-to-consumer subscription contracts. The new rules come into effect on 1 January 2027.

EU law

Joint statement on critical PHP vulnerabilities issued

The European Commission (DG CNECT), ENISA, the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, CERT-EU, Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre (EC3) and the network of the EU national computer security incident response teams (CSIRTs network) have issued a joint statement on critical PHP vulnerabilities. It warns organisations to take immediate action to address two critical PHP vulnerabilities (CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619) that could allow attackers to remotely execute malicious code on vulnerable servers without authentication. The statement notes that PHP is widely used across websites, applications and third-party software products, meaning the impact may extend beyond systems that appear to use PHP directly. Organisations are urged to identify affected PHP-based applications, coordinate with service providers, prioritise patching internet-facing systems and, where updates cannot be applied immediately, isolate exposed applications from public networks. The statement also highlights new reporting obligations under the Cyber Resilience Act, which require manufacturers to report actively exploited vulnerabilities through the EU’s Single Reporting Platform.

European supervisory authorities set priorities for 2027

The Joint Committee of the European Supervisory Authorities (EBA, EIOPA and ESMA – the ESAs) has published its Annual Work Programme for 2027, setting out its priorities for addressing cross-sectoral risks and strengthening coordination across the European Union’s financial sector. In 2027, the Joint Committee will focus on areas where cooperation among the three ESAs is essential to support financial stability, consumer protection and effective supervision. Key priorities include digital operational resilience, technological innovation, sustainable finance, securitisation and cross-sectoral risk monitoring. Under the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), the ESAs will continue oversight activities relating to critical ICT third-party service providers and work towards strengthening the financial sector’s preparedness against cyber threats. The Joint Committee will also assess the implications of technological developments, including the growing use of AI and other digital innovations. Consumer protection will remain a central priority. The ESAs will continue their joint work on issues affecting retail consumers, helping them make informed financial decisions and promoting confidence in EU financial markets.

EASA publishes guide on AI transparency in advertising

The European Advertising Standards Alliance has published a guide on disclosing ads generated or enhanced with AI. It addresses the regulatory framework, relevant self-regulatory guidance and industry practices, principles for approaching AI disclosure, and practical considerations concerning how disclosures can appear. It also contains an annex referencing existing industry and SRO guidance and recommendations. The guide is non-binding and is primarily intended to support advertising self-regulatory organisations in the EU Single Market in developing their own local approaches, while also helping stakeholders across the advertising value chain navigate AI transparency.