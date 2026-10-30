This week’s Tech-law round-up

UK law

UK government launches new AI package

As part of the Budget, the UK government has announced a major AI package worth more than £600 million aimed at boosting economic growth, strengthening national security and supporting home-grown AI innovation. The measures include £165 million for a new National AI Biosecurity Initiative, including a world-first AI Biosecurity Lab, £120 million for the AI Security Institute, £60 million for AI-enabled cyber defences, and further funding for UK AI companies, chip design capabilities and regional AI skills initiatives. The package also seeks to address concerns about AI’s impact on jobs through additional funding for the AI Economics Institute, while supporting AI adoption across public services and local economies. Framing the strategy as a “distinctively British approach to AI”, the government says the investment will help the UK develop sovereign AI capabilities, improve resilience against cyber and biological threats, and ensure the economic benefits of AI are felt across all regions of the country.

DCMS publishes draft code of practice on information sharing with digital verification services

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has published a draft statutory code of practice under section 49 of the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025. It has been laid before Parliament and is subject to approval by a resolution of each House of Parliament. The code sets out guidance for public authorities to follow when sharing information under section 45 of the Act. Section 45 of the Act enables public authorities to share information with registered digital verification services for the purpose of providing such services to an individual at their request. This power is referred to as the ‘information gateway’. Public authorities must have regard to the code when sharing information under the information gateway.

Home Office publishes data protection impact assessment on live facial recognition technology in immigration enforcement

The Home Office has published a data protection impact assessment (DPIA). It is a redraft of the original “Live facial recognition: data protection impact assessments (DPIA)” template prepared for the live facial recognition proof of concept. It details the steps taken by Immigration Enforcement to evaluate and reduce the data protection risks of live facial recognition, fulfilling UK GDPR accountability requirements and demonstrating compliance.

Ofcom launches new investigations into adult websites under Online Safety Act

Ofcom has opened investigations into the providers of two adult services. Due to the nature of these sites, it is not naming them or their provider. Ofcom is investigating whether the providers have failed or are failing to comply with their duties under the Online Safety Act 2023 to use proportionate measures to prevent individuals from encountering priority illegal content – including non-consensual intimate image abuse (‘NCII’) – by means of the service; to take measures to effectively mitigate and manage the risk of the service being used for priority offences or harm to individuals arising on the service as identified in the most recent ‘Illegal Content Risk Assessment’; and to implement systems and processes designed to minimise the length of time for which any priority illegal content is present and swiftly take it down when they are made aware of its presence. It will provide an update on these investigations in due course. Ofcom has proactively engaged with 25 services that it considers to be at high risk of NCII. It has identified that several services have already taken steps to come into compliance and are in the process of implementing the StopNCII hash matching system. Ofcom also says that several services have implemented a geo-block to prevent people in the UK from accessing their services, which Ofcom continues to monitor. It is continuing to engage with services through its supervisory function to further drive compliance and is prepared to open further investigations if appropriate. It will provide an update on its supervisory engagement in due course. It is expanding engagement to additional smaller, high-risk services to drive compliance, including by providing targeted resources to support the use of intimate image abuse hash matching.

EU law

European Commission accepts Temu’s action plan to remedy the breach of the Digital Services Act

The European Commission has accepted Temu’s action plan to comply with the Digital Services Act (DSA) and tackle the availability of illegal products online. Temu’s plan focuses on five measures to remedy its breach of the DSA. The company will carry out a platform-specific risk analysis. It will also use reliable metrics to evaluate the effectiveness of the mitigation measures put in place in reducing the risk of dissemination of illegal content. The platform will assess the limitations of its content moderation and analyse whether, and how, its recommender systems may amplify the spread of illegal goods. Additionally, Temu will examine the influence of intentional manipulation and amplification of illegal items, including by sellers exploiting Temu’s features to spread potentially illegal listings. The company now has four months to conduct an interim risk assessment that covers a six-month period, until 30 November 2026, to ensure the implementation of the measures of the action plan. The action plan is another example of how the DSA is enhancing consumer protection online and limiting the spread of illegal products in Europe. The action plan was submitted following a non-compliance decision in May 2026, in which the Commission found that Temu had failed to comply with its risk assessment obligations and issued a €200 million fine.

European Commission consults on code of conduct on online fraud and scams under DSA

Under Article 45 of the Digital Services Act, the Commission and the European Board for Digital Services are required to encourage and facilitate the drawing-up of voluntary codes of conduct to address systemic risks online. The forthcoming Payment Services Regulation, pending formal adoption, also calls on the Commission and the Board to facilitate such a code to prevent payment fraud and financial scams. The Commission is now consulting on the potential development of a voluntary Code of Conduct on online fraud and scams under the DSA. In early November, the Commission will also meet providers of very large online platforms (VLOPs) and very large online search engines (VLOSEs). The outcome of the consultations will be presented to the European Board for Digital Services and the Payment Systems Market Expert Group. Together with the Board and the Committee, the Commission will assess the next steps, including whether to proceed with the drawing-up of a code of conduct.

EDPS issues opinion on EU-US Framework Agreement

The European Commission’s proposed EU-US Framework Agreement, published on 10 September 2026, would create a framework for the reciprocal exchange of traveller information, including biometric data, between EU Member States and the United States for border checks, visa processing and travel authorisations. In an Opinion published on 29 October 2026, the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS), Wojciech Wiewiórowski, welcomed the objective of improving border security but stressed that robust safeguards are essential to ensure that any sharing of personal data is strictly necessary and proportionate. The EDPS recommends limiting exchanges to relevant data, clearly defining the public security risks and offences that justify information sharing, requiring authorities to demonstrate a concrete link between an individual and any identified risk, ensuring effective oversight of onward transfers, and confirming the availability of judicial redress for affected individuals regardless of nationality. The EDPS also calls for greater clarity regarding the US supervisory authorities responsible for oversight of the arrangement, noting that this would be the first EU agreement involving large-scale sharing of personal and biometric data with a third country for border control purposes.