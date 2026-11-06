This week’s Tech-law round-up

UK law

New legal framework for law enforcement use of biometrics, facial recognition and similar technologies

The UK government has issued its response to its consultation on a new legal framework for law enforcement use of biometrics, facial recognition and similar technologies. The consultation sought views on key issues including which technologies should be covered, who the framework should apply to, when these technologies should be used, and what safeguards and oversight should be in place to protect privacy and other rights while enabling effective policing. The government intends to introduce a new statutory framework for use of biometrics, facial recognition, and similar technologies by law enforcement and other public bodies. This framework will include specific powers and obligations for those authorised to use these technologies and it will help to ensure policing can innovate in a repeatable and consistent manner, supporting adoption of emerging biometric and overt surveillance technologies that improve policing effectiveness and public protection, while maintaining appropriate safeguards and oversight. The framework will also establish a new independent oversight body, which will consolidate and expand the functions of existing oversight roles and have powers to monitor compliance and enforce standards. The new framework will also include measures to ensure consistency between law enforcement and private sector approaches, while recognising their distinct legal and operational contexts.

NCSC publishes 2026 Annual Review highlighting growing cyber threats and UK resilience measures

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has published its 2026 Annual Review. The NCSC, part of GCHQ, is the UK’s technical authority for cyber security. This review of its tenth year reflects highlights and milestones between 1 September 2025 and 31 August 2026. It also looks ahead to future challenges. As part of a national security agency, not all its work can be disclosed publicly, but the review seeks to describe the year with insights and facts.

ICO fines firm for making almost 500 nuisance calls every day for a year

The Information Commission (ICO) has fined a solar panel company £105,000 after it made nearly 200,000 nuisance marketing calls over the course of 13 months. Bluon Energy Ltd, based in London, made 194,379 unsolicited direct marketing calls between April 2024 and April 2025 to people registered with the Telephone Preference Service (TPS). The calls offered a “free survey” for solar panels and led to 61 complaints to the ICO and the TPS during this period. The ICO’s investigation found that the company bought leads from third-party data suppliers without checking that people had consented to being called. It also operated under at least three different trading names, including Greentech Solar, Green Line Solar and Solar Diagnostics Checks. Complaints described the callers as “aggressive and pushy,” with one complainant wrongly informed that their TPS registration “didn’t count” and another told that the ICO “could not do anything to [the company].” The fine comes as the ICO reveals complaints about automated nuisance marketing calls have reached their highest level since 2021, almost tripling between July and September. This number continues to rise, with the ICO receiving 4,734 complaints about these calls in October.

ICO updates guidance on special category data and publishes two interactive tools

The ICO has published updated guidance on special category data to reflect changes introduced by the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025. Among other things, it clarifies how organisations should use special category data for automated decision-making.

DRCF issues joint statement on protecting people and businesses in an agentic economy

The Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum (DRCF), comprising the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the ICO and Ofcom, has issued a joint statement on the emergence of personal AI agents, highlighting their potential to transform how consumers interact with digital services by carrying out tasks such as purchases, communications and decision-making on users’ behalf. While recognising the significant benefits and innovation opportunities these tools could bring, the regulators warn that they may also amplify risks relating to consumer protection, competition, privacy, fraud, misleading recommendations and accountability. The statement emphasises that existing legal and regulatory frameworks already apply to AI agents, and that organisations deploying them remain responsible for compliance regardless of the technology’s autonomy. The regulators are actively monitoring developments, engaging with industry, providing guidance and supporting responsible innovation through initiatives such as regulatory sandboxes, while encouraging firms to engage early with regulators to address compliance challenges and build trustworthy, safe and consumer-focused AI services. The CMA has also updated its guidance on agentic AI and consumer law.

Ada Lovelace Institute report published on research data

The Ada Lovelace Institute has issued a report highlighting that access to data held by online platforms is essential for understanding and tackling online harms, strengthening democratic accountability and supporting evidence-based policymaking. It highlights how researchers currently face significant barriers in accessing platform data, despite new powers introduced by the UK’s Data (Use and Access) Act 2025, and examines approaches in the UK, EU and US. The report concludes that the UK should establish an independent intermediary body to oversee researcher access, compel disclosure where necessary, verify data quality and enforce compliance. It also recommends broad definitions of both “researcher” and “data”, multiple routes to access information, and legal protections for legitimate research methods such as web scraping. Overall, the report presents researcher access to platform data as a vital component of modern digital governance, enabling independent scrutiny of online platforms, more effective regulation and a safer, more transparent digital environment.

Bank of England sets out approach to tokenised collateral in central clearing

The Bank of England has launched a consultation supporting central counterparties’ (CCPs’) acceptance of tokenised forms of eligible collateral. Tokenisation could offer opportunities for quicker and more efficient mobilisation and management of collateral, including across jurisdictions. This could support firms to respond more effectively to margin calls, improve collateral management and support innovation in central clearing, contributing to the UK’s wholesale digital financial markets strategy. The Bank considers the existing regulatory framework is not a barrier for CCPs accepting tokenised forms of eligible collateral, provided the collateral meets the standards required in central clearing. For example, tokenised collateral must remain capable of being valued, transferred and realised when needed, including in stressed conditions. To support CCPs and their participants to explore tokenised collateral, the proposed Supervisory Statement is intended to provide greater clarity on how the Bank would assess applications involving tokenised collateral. Consistent with the principle of same risk, same regulatory outcome, different tokenised collateral arrangements may also achieve those outcomes in different ways. The consultation ends on 12 February 2027.

EU law

European Commission seeks feedback on advertising repositories under the Digital Services Act

The European Commission has called for evidence to gather feedback on upcoming technical guidelines concerning advertising repositories under the Digital Services Act (DSA). These repositories are aimed at making sure that information about advertisements is publicly available and easy to access. Once adopted, the guidelines will aim to ensure that the advertising repositories provided by very large online platforms (VLOPs) and very large online search engines (VLOSEs) are effective. Responses will help to shape the guidelines. Advertising repositories enable researchers, civil society, journalists and national authorities to detect risks related to online advertising, including online scams, disinformation campaigns, misleading commercial practices and the promotion of illegal products and services, among others. Advertising repositories also support effective supervision and enforcement of the DSA. The call for evidence is open until 2 December 2026.