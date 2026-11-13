This week’s Tech-law round-up

UK law

Ofcom issues Statement and final Guidance on deceased child user duties under Online Safety Act 2023

Ofcom has issued its Statement and final Guidance on deceased child user duties under the Online Safety Act 2023. The duties apply to services included on Ofcom’s Register of Categorised Services and are intended to provide greater clarity and support for bereaved parents seeking information about their child’s use of a service. Under the duties, relevant services must explain their disclosure policies and procedures for requesting information in their terms of service, respond to requests in a timely manner, provide a support function and operate a complaints procedure. The duties do not require providers to disclose information or prescribe what their disclosure policies must say. Ofcom’s final Guidance is intended to help relevant services understand and comply with these requirements. It also includes additional good practice recommendations aimed at ensuring bereaved parents are treated with dignity, respect and sensitivity throughout the process.

Ofcom issues Meta fine of £450,000 for inaccurate response to information requests

Ofcom has imposed a financial penalty against Meta after its investigation found that Meta’s responses to formal information requests, issued as part of a telecoms policy review, contained inaccuracies. Following the investigation, Ofcom found five contraventions of Meta’s obligation to provide information in the manner specified by Ofcom as it provided inaccurate information to five questions across two statutory notices. The two notices, along with three subsequent clarificatory requests, were sent between July 2024 and August 2025 to support Ofcom’s monitoring of the retail business messaging market and its subsequent Wholesale A2P SMS Termination Market Review. Ofcom considers these contraventions to be serious as Ofcom’s information-gathering powers under section 135 are essential to the effective exercise of its statutory functions. Failures to provide accurate information risk undermining the integrity of the regulatory regime and harming citizens’ and consumers’ interests. In this case, the failures were repeated and extended across multiple requests and five separate questions. As a result, Ofcom was required to expend additional regulatory resources to identify errors, seek clarification and verify data, undermining the efficiency of its information-gathering processes and market review analysis. The fine was set having regard to Ofcom’s Penalty Guidelines and includes a 25% discount because of Meta’s admission of liability and its completion of Ofcom’s settlement process.

CMA publishes final guidance on technology transfer agreements and competition law

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has published final guidance on how the CMA applies the Chapter I prohibition in the Competition Act 1998 to technology transfer agreements, meaning agreements in which one party authorises another to use certain industrial property rights (such as patents, design rights, software copyrights and know-how) for the production of goods or services. The guidance describes the application of the Technology Transfer Block Exemption Order 2026 (the TTBEO), to help businesses assess whether technology transfer agreements fall within the scope of the TTBEO or otherwise comply with competition law. The CMA has also published an accompanying overview for businesses.

FCA to explore quantum computing to tackle financial crime

The FCA has announced that it will bring together financial services firms, quantum technology providers and national research laboratories to explore how quantum computing could help tackle financial crime. The Quantum Experimentation Group, the first of its kind for a regulator, will initially explore how quantum machine learning could help detect money laundering and fraud. It will launch in the first quarter of 2027. Participants will use an FCA synthetic dataset (artificially generated data) to help overcome a key barrier to testing: access to suitable data. The group will help firms explore practical uses of quantum computing in financial services and share findings to guide future testing. It will also help the FCA understand the technology’s opportunities and limitations, barriers to experimentation and what these could mean for regulation.

ICO issues updated international transfers guidance

The Information Commission (ICO) has issued its summary of responses to its 2026 call for views on draft guidance for international transfers of personal data for law enforcement purposes under Part 3 of the Data Protection Act 2018. Respondents welcomed the structured approach but sought further guidance on issues such as appropriate safeguards, transfer risk assessments (TRAs), processor and cloud service arrangements, documentation requirements and practical examples. In response, the ICO has revised the guidance by adding an executive-style summary, clarifying key concepts, explaining how UK GDPR transfer tools can be adapted for Part 3 transfers, refining its TRA methodology and developing supporting templates. The ICO also committed to further work on examples, cloud services, processor arrangements and documentation support, recognising the operational challenges faced by law enforcement bodies and other competent authorities when making international data transfers.

ICO issues guidance on how to deal with AI-generated subject access requests

People are increasingly using artificial intelligence to help them make subject access requests (SARs). The ICO’s new guidance outlines how to handle SARs generated using AI. It shows how organisations can apply existing data protection rules to respond efficiently and effectively and sets out practical steps. This guidance covers SARs made under Article 15 of the UK GDPR. It makes clear that an SAR is still valid when made using AI.

Data (Use and Access) Act 2025 (Commencement No 10) Regulations 2026 made

The Data (Use and Access) Act 2025 (Commencement No 10) Regulations 2026 SI 2026/1167 have been made. They brought certain provisions of the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025 into force on 9 November 2026, to the extent that they were not already in force.

EU law

European Parliament publishes briefing on gender bias and artificial intelligence

The European Parliament has published a briefing on gender bias in artificial intelligence (AI), commissioned by its Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality. It analyses gender bias in AI and examines emerging forms of technology-facilitated gender-based violence through an intersectional lens, covering their manifestations and impacts on women across domains. The study identifies legal, governance and technical responses, and assesses their effectiveness in preventing and providing redress for algorithmic gender discrimination and technology-facilitated gender-based violence.

Commission welcomes Council agreement on removing the €150 threshold for the VAT Import One-Stop Shop

The European Commission has welcomed the general approach agreed by EU Member States on removing the €150 threshold for the VAT Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS). The IOSS is a system that allows online sellers and marketplaces to collect VAT from customers at the point of sale and declare and pay it through a single EU registration. Online sellers and marketplaces will be able to declare and pay VAT on all goods sold online from outside the EU through a single registration, regardless of their value. This aligns VAT rules with the new customs framework for e-commerce and simplifies the VAT system for businesses, while including strong safeguards to limit the risk of VAT fraud. This decision by the co-legislator completes the package of legislative changes for the removal of the €150 customs duty exemption for e-commerce packages worth less than €150. It follows the 2021 VAT e-commerce reform and last year’s decision to abolish the customs duty exemption and introduce a temporary €3 customs duty. After this adoption, the relevant definitions are aligned across the new Union Customs Code and the VAT legislative framework.

European Commission invites views on updating election guidelines under Digital Services Act

The European Commission is consulting on updating its election guidelines under the Digital Services Act (DSA), addressing the rapid evolution of technologies, particularly generative AI, and the growing sophistication of manipulation risks. The election guidelines, published in 2024, offer guidance to Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs) and Very Large Online Search Engines (VLOSEs) on assessing and mitigating systemic risks for electoral processes. Article 35 of the DSA requires platforms to assess and mitigate systemic risks to election integrity while safeguarding fundamental rights, including freedom of expression and information. The proposed update builds on two years of experience gathered under the DSA and the Code of Conduct on Disinformation. As part of the update, the Commission proposes measures for VLOPs and VLOSEs to better deter information manipulation risks, make recommender systems safer, and adapt to the evolving AI landscape. The updated guidelines also aim to enhance protections for political candidates. The consultation ends on 23 November 2026.

EDPB holds latest plenary session

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) recently held its plenary at which it adopted a statement confirming that the Republic of Korea adequacy decision continues to provide an essentially equivalent level of data protection to the GDPR, welcoming recent amendments to Korea’s Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA), including enhanced rights relating to withdrawal of consent, suspension of processing, and challenges to automated decision-making, as well as stronger rules on international data transfers and enforcement powers for the Korean regulator. The EDPB also finalised its recommendations on Processor Binding Corporate Rules (BCR-P), requiring existing holders and applicants to align their rules with the updated guidance. Looking ahead, the Board has selected automated decision-making in recruitment, including AI-driven candidate screening tools, as the focus of its 2027 coordinated enforcement action, with particular attention to individuals’ rights not to be subject to solely automated decisions and their related access rights.