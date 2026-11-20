UK law

ICO consults on guidance on online advertising in an age of LLMs and AI

The ICO is consulting on its report which examines how large language models and agentic AI are transforming online advertising, a development it describes as “AdTech 3.0”, through conversational interfaces, AI-driven campaign management, retail recommendation systems and autonomous advertising agents. The ICO’s central conclusion is that these technologies do not create new data protection obligations, but they do change how organisations must comply with existing requirements under PECR, the UK GDPR and the Data Protection Act 2018. In particular, organisations remain accountable for AI-driven advertising decisions; must ensure valid consent and meaningful user choice; carefully manage profiling, inferences and the potential use of special category data; maintain transparency where advertising is embedded within chatbot or AI-generated experiences; conduct due diligence across increasingly complex supply chains; ensure personal data use remains proportionate; and regularly assess risks through DPIAs. The report recognises that AI-enabled advertising may create opportunities for more privacy-preserving and efficient models, but stresses that these benefits are not automatic and depend on organisations building data protection, transparency and governance into systems by design. The ICO intends to use the findings to inform its forthcoming guidance on agentic AI, automated decision-making and the future regulation of AI-enabled advertising.

ICO updates guidance on research, archiving and statistics

The ICO has updated its guidance on research, archiving and statistics. Changes introduced by the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025 (DUAA) now give greater clarity to university or research organisations, research or archiving bodies, civil society groups, local authorities and healthcare organisations. The DUAA gives more detail about ‘scientific research’, covering research reasonably described as scientific whether publicly or privately funded, and whether commercial or non-commercial, explains when consent can cover broader areas of related research, where relevant ethical and methodological standards are followed, and clarifies the safeguards organisations must have in place to protect people’s rights and freedoms when conducting research using personal information.

DRCF issues joint letter on personal AI agents

The DRCF have sent a letter on personal AI agents to various government ministers to update them about their work to support the responsible deployment of personal AI agents in the UK and to set out their expectations of firms bringing these products to market. As firms bring new products onto the market, they need to meet their legal and regulatory obligations, assess risk and put appropriate safeguards in place. They say that businesses including telecoms providers and financial services companies need to engage with regulators early. The DRCF recognises that this is a rapidly evolving area which is likely to have far-reaching consequences for the economy and society more widely.

Five further Critical Third Parties designated by HM Treasury

HM Treasury has designated five further third-party suppliers as Critical Third Parties (CTPs). The designations mean the Bank of England, Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority will work together to jointly oversee the critical services the CTPs provide to the financial sector, helping reduce the risk of widespread disruption and strengthening collaboration across the financial services ecosystem. Regulatory oversight applies only to specific systemic services provided to the financial sector, for example certain technology platforms and services, not firms’ entire operations. The government expects the overall number of designations to remain small, reflecting the regime’s proportionate approach to identifying only the most systemic third-party services. HM Treasury previously designated four major global cloud services and technology providers as CTPs in July 2026.

UK financial watchdogs clarify cyber expectations as attacks rise

The UK’s financial regulators are consulting on new guidance to help financial services firms prepare for and recover from cyber incidents as threats grow. The Bank of England’s latest Systemic Risk Survey cited cyber as one of the risks that would have the greatest impact on the UK financial system. October 2026 saw the second-highest monthly number of cyber incidents reported to the FCA in five years, 52% above the previous 18-month peak recorded in May 2025. In response, the Bank, FCA and Prudential Regulation Authority are bringing together existing requirements and lessons from supervisory experience to give firms greater clarity about what is expected of them. The proposed guidance covers key areas, including how firms govern, identify, protect against, detect, respond to and recover from cyber risks and incidents. Firms need strong cyber controls to help keep them safe, support well-functioning markets and protect consumers. Separately, the regulators are publishing additional ‘effective practices’, building on the cyber guidance to help firms practically prepare for specific cyber risks linked to rapid developments in AI and the potential emergence of quantum computing. The effective practices include firms tackling vulnerabilities to threat actors using AI and encourage firms to consider the implications of quantum computing, which could undermine the public-key cryptography that underpins financial transactions. The consultation ends on 26 February 2027.

Ofcom issues new code for BBC’s online content

Following changes to the BBC Framework Agreement in December 2025, Ofcom now has powers to set and enforce standards for the BBC’s online material for the first time. It has now published a new BBC Online Material Code, together with procedures for handling complaints and taking enforcement action. The new framework replaces the existing BBC Online Arrangement and establishes how Ofcom will regulate standards across the BBC’s online services. The Code covers areas including: the protection of children; harm and offence; hate speech; religion; due impartiality and due accuracy, and election coverage. It is closely aligned with the Broadcasting Code, while being tailored to reflect the nature of online content and how audiences access and consume it.

CMA provisionally finds that viagogo may have broken the law on hidden fees

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has provisionally found that viagogo may have breached consumer law by using “drip pricing”, allegedly failing to display the full ticket price upfront and instead adding mandatory charges such as booking fees and taxes later in the checkout process across three viagogo-branded websites. The CMA considers that this practice may prevent consumers from accurately comparing ticket prices and could influence purchasing decisions. The findings are not final, and viagogo will have an opportunity to respond before any decision is made. In addition, the CMA has started three new investigations into drip pricing this week.

EU law

Guidance issued on application of EU AI Act in Northern Ireland

The UK government has issued guidance on the EU AI Act in Northern Ireland which explains the limited way in which the EU AI Act will apply in Northern Ireland under the Windsor Framework. Rather than applying to AI systems generally, the rules will mainly apply only where AI is “closely integrated” into a physical product placed on the Northern Ireland market, such as AI-enabled toys, medical devices, smart speakers, AR glasses or safety-related industrial equipment. Standalone AI software, online AI tools, chatbots and most business uses of AI remain outside scope unless they form part of a physical product. The guidance sets out how manufacturers, importers and distributors should determine whether their products are in scope, explains the obligations that apply to prohibited, high-risk and limited-risk AI systems, and clarifies supply-chain responsibilities where third-party AI systems or general-purpose AI models are used. It also highlights key compliance milestones, with rules on prohibited AI practices, AI literacy and AI interaction transparency applying from 10 November 2026, synthetic-content marking requirements from 2 December 2026, certain high-risk AI obligations from 2027, and the main Annex I product safety-related high-risk requirements from August 2028. Overall, the guidance confirms that Northern Ireland’s regime is significantly narrower than the full EU AI Act and is primarily focused on AI embedded within regulated physical products.

Commission issues Recommendation on non-binding model contractual terms on data access and use and non-binding standard contractual clauses for cloud computing contracts

The Commission Recommendation (EU) 2026/2394 provides businesses with a suite of non-binding model contractual terms and standard contractual clauses designed to support compliance with the Data Act and promote fairer, more balanced data-sharing arrangements across the EU. The recommendation includes template provisions governing access to and use of data generated by connected products and related services, data-sharing relationships between users, data holders and third-party recipients, voluntary business-to-business data-sharing agreements, and cloud computing contracts. It is intended particularly to help SMEs negotiate and implement contracts that reflect the Data Act’s requirements on data access, trade secret protection, compensation, unfair contract terms, and cloud switching rights. It also includes standard clauses aimed at reducing contractual barriers to switching between cloud providers and supporting interoperability, business continuity and fair competition in the market for data-processing services. The templates are voluntary and can be adapted by parties, but are intended to serve as a practical benchmark for fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory contractual arrangements in the European data economy.

European Union issues implementing regulation on AI regulatory sandboxes

The EU has issued Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/2487 which establishes detailed rules for the operation of AI regulatory sandboxes under the AI Act (Regulation (EU) 2024/1689), with the aim of creating a consistent framework across the EU for testing and developing innovative AI systems under regulatory supervision before they are placed on the market. The Regulation requires Member States to establish or participate in at least one AI sandbox by August 2027, sets out common rules on admission criteria, governance, testing, supervision, confidentiality, reporting and regulatory learning, and gives priority access to SMEs and start-ups, generally free of charge. It also provides for cross-border and sector-specific sandboxes, involvement of data protection and other relevant regulators, and the use of real-world testing where appropriate. Participation does not amount to regulatory approval or a presumption of compliance, but providers receive documentation and exit reports that can help facilitate later conformity assessments. Overall, the Regulation is intended to reduce legal uncertainty, support innovation and competitiveness, and promote a harmonised approach to AI experimentation and compliance across the EU.

European Parliament calls for parliamentary scrutiny and regulation of the impact of AI on EU democratic processes, institutional balance, and fundamental rights

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution calling for stronger parliamentary oversight of artificial intelligence and its impact on democracy, EU institutions and fundamental rights. While recognising AI’s potential to support evidence-based policymaking, legislative evaluation and public administration, MEPs stressed that AI must remain human-centred, subject to meaningful human oversight and never replace political decision-making or accountability. The resolution urges EU institutions to prioritise European AI technologies and strengthen strategic autonomy across the AI value chain, while also advocating for an EU-led international agreement on AI risks and security. MEPs further call for greater scrutiny of AI’s influence on elections, political communication and public discourse, propose new fundamental rights relating to personal identity, likeness and algorithmic transparency, and support the creation of a budget-neutral European Parliament AI observatory to help assess AI’s impact on democratic processes and the EU’s institutional balance.

Court of Justice confirms that action brought by EDPS against amendment of Europol Regulation is inadmissible

In Case C‑698/23 P, EDPS v Parliament and Council, the Court of Justice of the European Union upheld the dismissal of a challenge brought by the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) against amendments to the Europol Regulation that allowed Europol, in certain circumstances, to continue processing personal data that the EDPS had previously ordered it to categorise or delete. The EDPS argued that the amendments effectively undermined his supervisory decision and independence. However, the Court held that the EDPS lacked standing to bring the action because the contested provisions did not directly affect his legal position: they changed the rules applicable to Europol’s processing of data but did not alter the EDPS’s powers, duties, rights, independence or supervisory functions, nor did they annul his earlier decision. As a result, the Court confirmed that the EDPS’s action was inadmissible and left the amended Europol data-processing regime in place.

Commission seeks feedback on draft template for the fundamental rights impact assessment under the AI Act

The European Commission has launched a consultation on a draft template and accompanying guidance for the fundamental rights impact assessment (FRIA) required under Article 27 of the AI Act. Certain organisations deploying high-risk AI systems listed in Annex III of the AI Act will be required to carry out these assessments before deployment from 2 December 2027, evaluating the impact of their AI use on fundamental rights and notifying the results to national market surveillance authorities. The draft template, developed by the AI Office with input from the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), is intended to provide a structured and practical framework to help deployers meet these obligations and will eventually be integrated into the AI Act’s Single Information Platform as an automated tool. The Commission is seeking public feedback on the draft until 15 January 2027 and is also inviting organisations that expect to be subject to Article 27 to participate in testing the template in practice.

First European standard published to support the Cyber Resilience Act

The first European standard supporting the implementation of the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) has been published. It aims to help reduce cybersecurity risks for consumers and clarify for businesses what “secure by design” and a risk-based approach to cybersecurity mean in practice. This is the first of over 30 standards in the making; companies will progressively gain a comprehensive set of practical instruments to demonstrate compliance with the CRA and strengthen the cybersecurity of products placed on the EU market. The first standard establishes generic cybersecurity principles applicable to a wide range of products with digital elements. It provides a common framework for managing cybersecurity from design and development through production, maintenance and end of support, up to decommissioning. More specific, product-category standards will build on these principles and set out detailed requirements for individual types of products. The scope includes, for example, connected door locks controlled through smartphone apps, routers, microprocessors and microcontrollers, as well as software products such as operating systems, browsers and password managers. Where relevant, it also covers remote data processing solutions that support a product function, such as cloud-based services enabling the remote management of a smart lock or the storage and retrieval of recordings from a connected camera. This ensures that cybersecurity is considered across the product as a whole, including cloud-based functions.