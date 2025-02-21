This Week’s Techlaw News Round-Up

UK law

DSIT renames and refocuses AI Safety Institute to tackle security threats

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has announced that the AI Safety Institute will be renamed the AI Security Institute. The new name reflects its focus on serious AI risks with security implications, such as how the technology can be used to develop chemical and biological weapons, how it can be used to carry out cyber-attacks and enable crimes such as fraud and child sexual abuse. It will also assess the risks posed by frontier AI. However, it will not focus on bias or freedom of speech

Ofcom consults on 6GHz sharing by Wi-Fi and mobile services

Upper 6 GHz (6425–7125 MHz) has been identified for use by both Wi-Fi and mobile services. Ofcom is consulting on authorising both services to use the band through sharing. Ofcom is also consulting on authorising standard power Wi-Fi to use Lower 6 GHz (5925–6425 MHz) using an AFC database, including outdoors, if there is sufficient interest from industry. Ofcom is proposing to introduce low-power, indoor Wi-Fi into the band as early as is feasible, ideally by the end of 2025. It is further proposing to introduce mobile into the band later, once European harmonisation is more mature. Ofcom will introduce sharing mechanisms to facilitate coexistence between both services. It believes that this phased approach will maximise the benefits to citizens and consumers, allowing Wi-Fi to seed the market with devices capable of using Upper 6 GHz, and providing greater certainty to both services. Ofcom is also seeking input on industry demand for authorising standard-power Wi-Fi (including outdoor use) using an AFC database, which it believes should help meet demand for outdoor use-cases such as stadiums. The consultation ends on 8 May 2025.

EPO Observatory consults on work plan for 2026 and 2027

The European Patent Office (EPO)is consulting on its second biennial work plan of its Observatory on Patents and Technology. The new work plan will outline the topics and activities that are to constitute its output in 2026 and 2027. The plan aims to align the Observatory’s goals with the needs and expectations of everyone who has an interest in innovation. The Observatory will align its future initiatives with Europe’s transformation priorities by launching new projects that tackle current challenges and draw insights from the Draghi report on EU competitiveness and the recent EU Competitiveness Compass. The consultation ends on 17 March.

FCA and PCR issue feedback statement on digital wallets

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) have published a feedback statement. This follows their joint Call for Information on big tech and digital wallets last year. The two regulators have highlighted the rapid growth of digital wallets in the UK, with card transactions using digital wallets increasing from 8% in 2019 to 29% in 2023. This has been predominantly through Apple Pay and Google Pay. The FCA and PSR emphasise their commitment to supporting growth and innovation through initiatives like Open Banking and Open Finance. Their research found key issues include competition between digital wallets, competition between payment systems within digital wallets, operational resilience, and the regulatory framework. They believe that the CMA is best placed to deal with the competition issues due to its new powers under the Digital markets, Competition and Consumers Act, and because it has been investigating mobile ecosystems.

CAP and BCAP consult on revised guidance for less healthy food and drink advertising restrictions on TV and online

CAP and BCAP launched a further consultation about revised guidance to interpret new restrictions on advertising for less healthy food and drink products which apply from 1 October 2025. New laws prohibit adverts for “identifiable” less healthy products from appearing in Ofcom-regulated TV and on-demand programme services between 5.30 am and 9.00 pm, and from being placed in paid-for online media at any time. CAP and BCAP believe that the guidance should be revised to better reflect the law, particularly regarding how adverts without direct product references might still be restricted because their branding and content effectively promote an “identifiable” less healthy product. The consultation ends on 18 March 2025.

Government announces new restrictions on knife sales by online retailers

The UK government has announced plans to introduce stricter rules for online retailers selling knives, as well as stricter penalties for failing to follow them. Online retailers will be required to report any bulk or suspicious-looking purchases of knives on their platforms to the police. The sentence for selling weapons to under-18s will be increased from six months to up to two years in prison. This sentence will apply to individuals processing sales and company chief executives. The increased sentence will also be applicable to the sale or supply of prohibited offensive weapons, such as zombie knives. The government has also indicated that it will consult in spring 2025 about whether it should introduce a registration scheme for all online retailers selling knives. It has already announced that it will introduce significant fines in the region of £10,000 for tech executives who fail to remove illegal knife crime content from their platforms and a mandatory two-step verification system for all retailers selling knives online

EU law

Court of Appeal of UPC rules on decision on access to confidential information under rule 262A

In Daedalus Prime LLC v Xiaomi Technology Netherlands BV and another UPC_CoA_621/2024 ORD_68947/2024, the Court of Appeal of the Unified Patent Court (UPC) considered access to confidential information under rule 262A of the Rules of Procedure of the UPC. The issue had arisen with regard to US lawyers who were involved in parallel US proceedings. Under Rule 262A.6 the number of persons to whom access is restricted shall be no greater than necessary to ensure compliance with the rights of the parties to the legal proceedings to an effective remedy and to a fair trial, and shall include, at least, one natural person from each party and the respective lawyers or other representatives of those parties to the legal proceedings. Whether a particular person may be granted full access depends on the relevant circumstances of the case, including the role of that person in the proceedings before the Court, the relevance of the confidential information to the performance of that role and the trustworthiness of the person in keeping the information confidential. The Rule does not require that the person to whom access is given be an employee of a party or a representative under Article 48 of the Agreement on a Unified Patent Court (UPCA). Such a requirement does not follow from the wording of the provision and would unduly restrict a party’s freedom to choose its assistants in the proceedings. The Court granted access to the US lawyers.

DPC welcomes European Data Protection Board statement on age assurance

The Irish Data Protection Commission has welcomed the recent statement adopted by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) on age assurance. The statement, adopted at the EDPB’s February 2025 plenary meeting, lists ten principles for the compliant processing of personal data when determining the age or age range of an individual. In recognition of the importance of a consistent approach at EU level on the topic of age assurance, the EDPB wishes to provide specific guidance and high-level principles stemming from the GDPR that should be taken in consideration when personal data is processed in the context of age assurance. The proposed principles seek to reconcile the protection of children and the protection of personal data in the context of age assurance.