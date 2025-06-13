This Week’s Techlaw News Round-Up

UK law

Data (Use and Access) Bill finally passes through Parliament and heads for Royal of Assent

The Data (Use and Access) Bill finally completed its passage through the UK parliament on 11 June 2025. It was the third attemot at data protection reform in the UK and this final attempt was subject to a lengthy legislative process due to a lot of debate between the Lords and the Commons on the contentious issues regarding AI and copyright. Ultimately the Lords accepted an amendment from the Commons which requires the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology to lay a progress statement before Parliament within six months of the Act’s enactment, setting out progress on the review of the AI and copyright issue. We are now waiting for Royal Assent and will write further on the Act once published. As well as data provisions, the Bill contains provisions on online safety and digital identity.

UK government consults and call for evidence on automated vehicles

The Automated Vehicles Act 2024 protects certain terms from being used to market vehicles that have not been authorised as automated vehicles. This will help prevent misunderstanding by ensuring that protected terms are only used when marketing vehicles that meet self-driving standards. The government seeks views on which terms should be protected. In addition, it is calling for views on what safety standards should be sought for automated vehicles in the UK. This call for evidence will be one of the first in a suite of public consultations to support the development of the regulatory framework.

Home Affairs Committee launches inquiry on digital ID

The House of Commons Home Affairs Select Committee has launched a new inquiry to explore the potential benefits and risks of the use of government-issued digital ID. The government has announced plans for a digital “Gov.uk wallet” that would allow people to access digital versions of government documents, including a new digital driving licence, which could be used for age verification in shops and pubs once introduced. eVisas have also recently been introduced to allow individuals to prove their immigration status digitally. The government has not announced plans for a more comprehensive national digital ID programme, but several organisations have proposed the introduction of a single national digital ID. Proponents of digital ID have argued that its implementation could make it easier to access public services, including the NHS, benefits and tax systems. It could also be used to reduce the risk of fraud through identity theft and support immigration enforcement. There are however concerns about how the government would collect and use personal data, as well its ability to develop and operate a secure and reliable digital ID scheme at a reasonable cost. The inquiry will consider how useful digital ID could be for the Home Office in meeting its objectives, as well as the potential costs and associated risks. The deadline for written submissions to the inquiry is Thursday 21 August

Insolvency Service appoints first dedicated crypto specialist to help recover online assets such as Bitcoin

The Insolvency Service has appointed its first dedicated crypto intelligence specialist to help recover more money from bankruptcy cases. The Insolvency Service is responsible for tracing and recovering money and assets belonging to bankrupt individuals or liquidated companies in insolvency proceedings. In the past five years, the number of insolvency cases involving crypto as a recoverable asset has risen by 420%, with 59 cases in 2024/25 compared to 14 in 2019/20. At the same time, the estimated value of cryptoassets identified in insolvency cases has risen by 364 times, from just over £1,400 in 2019/20 to more than £520,000 in 2024/25.

UK government announces brand advertising exemption from TV and online food advertising restrictions

The government is planning to consult on regulations to exempt brand advertising from forthcoming restrictions on less healthy food and drink advertising on TV and online under the Advertising (Less Healthy Food Definitions and Exemptions) Regulations 2024, SI 2024/1266. The legal implementation date has been delayed to 5 January 2026. However, the advertising industry has voluntarily committed to observing the restrictions from 1 October 2025. CAP has also issued a statement pausing its consultation on the restrictions until the government publishes the draft regulations.

EU law

European Commission consults on high-risk AI systems

The European Commission has launched a consultation on implementing the AI Act’s rules on high-risk AI systems. The consultation will collect practical examples and clarify issues relating to high-risk AI systems. Feedback will be taken into account in the upcoming Commission guidelines on classifying high-risk AI systems, and related requirements and obligations. It will also collect input on responsibilities along the AI value chain. The AI Act identifies two types of ‘high-risk’ AI systems: (1) important for product safety under the Union’s harmonised legislation on product safety; and (2) those that can significantly affect people’s health, safety, or fundamental rights in specific use cases listed in the AI Act. The consultation ends on 18 July 2025.

European Commission gathers feedback on the upcoming Digital Networks Act

The Commission is seeking views on how to tackle barriers for cross-border business operations, boost innovation and increase investment in the European electronic communications sector. This will help the Commission to address challenges to the deployment of advanced networks, such as fibre, 5G/ 6G and cloud-based infrastructure, in the Digital Networks Act, planned for adoption by the end of 2025. Together with the review of the European Electronic Communications Code, the Digital Networks Act will allow to simplify and further harmonise and upgrade the current rules. This aims to reinforce competitiveness and drive a more integrated single market. In addition to this call for evidence, the Commission is also gathering input through three studies covering rules to enable cross-border networks, access to infrastructure and solutions for financing issues. The consultation ends on 11 July.

Consumer groups file complaint against SHEIN for dark patterns fuelling over-consumption

The European consumer group BEUC has made a complaint to the European Commission and European consumer protection authorities against SHEIN for its use of deceptive techniques (dark patterns). These push consumers into purchasing more than originally intended and fuel the environmental and societal problems caused by the fast fashion industry. Research shows that these practices trigger unwilling spending and economic losses for consumers, fuel the circulation of unsafe clothing items across Europe, and disempower consumers in their efforts towards the green transition. In February 2025, the Commission announced its own investigation into SHEIN’s compliance with EU consumer law and in May urged SHEIN to respect EU consumer law and to stop using dark patterns like fake discount and pressure selling eg false purchase deadlines. The complaint complements the Commission and consumer authorities’ own investigation and brings additional evidence on dark patterns to the attention of authorities. The complaint calls on the Commission and European consumer protection authorities to request SHEIN to: stop using deceptive techniques such as “confirm-shaming”, toying with consumers’ emotions, use of infinite scroll and “nagging”, which BEUC say are unfair commercial practices under the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive. They also say SHEIN should provide substantiating evidence showing that customer testimonials or messages like “low stock” that are repeatedly displayed to consumers are genuine. If not, regulators should request SHEIN to stop using these practices. If SHEIN does not take corrective action, authorities should intervene to prevent the risk of serious harm to consumers until it complies with EU consumer law. According to BEUC’s research, dark patterns in fast fashion are an industry-wide problem, so it also calls on authorities to look into other traders using similar unfair practices.