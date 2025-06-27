This Week’s Techlaw News Round-Up

UK law

CMA publishes update on dynamic pricing

The CMA has published an update on its investigation into dynamic pricing. It says that dynamic pricing can affect competition and consumer outcomes; and has issued guidance for businesses using dynamic pricing to help them comply with consumer law, and with the aim of building build trust and confidence in their pricing practices. It says that it will continue to actively review pricing practices and will use its powers under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 to act when it sees egregious conduct that could harm consumers, fair dealing businesses and the UK economy. It also says that sector specific interventions may be more effective than new consumer laws.

Ofcom issues reminder that requirement under Online Safety Act to protect children applies from 25 July

From 25 July, all social media, search and gaming sites and apps must prevent children in the UK from encountering harmful content including suicide, self-harm and eating-disorder content. Ofcom has reminded providers that tech firms will have to apply the safety measures set out in Ofcom’s Children’s Codes, or take alternative action to meet their duties, to mitigate the risks that their services pose to children. The riskiest services will have to use highly effective age assurance to identify which users are children. Any provider that operates a recommender system and poses a medium or high risk of harmful content must configure their algorithms to filter out harmful content from children’s feeds.

Patents Court grants interim FRAND declarations

In Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and another v ZTE Corporation and others [2025] EWHC 1432 (Pat), Samsung applied for interim licence declaratory relief. It sought the court determination of global FRAND terms for a cross-licence with ZTE covering their respective SEP portfolios in mobile phone technology. ZTE had brought its own action in Chongqing against Samsung seeking the determination by that Court of global FRAND terms for a cross-licence with Samsung covering the same SEP portfolios. The Patents Court granted interim declaratory relief so that Samsung has an interim licence to use ZTE’s patents.

EU law

European Commission seeks feedback on protecting media providers on online platforms

The European Commission is seeking feedback on guidelines it will issue to help protect media providers from having their content removed unwarrantedly from very large online platforms, those with over 45 million monthly users. The guidelines will assist these platforms in implementing specific safeguards outlined in the European Media Freedom Act. As of August 2025, the European Media Freedom Act will require very large online platforms to notify media providers when they plan to remove their content and explain the reasons for removal. Media providers will have 24 hours to respond to the notification. The consultation on the guidelines ends on 23 July.

European Commission presents Roadmap for effective and lawful access to data for law enforcement

The European Commission has presented a Roadmap setting out the way forward to ensure law enforcement authorities in the EU have effective and lawful access to data. It focuses on six key areas: data retention, lawful interception, digital forensics, decryption, standardisation and AI solutions for law enforcement. The Commission and member states will discuss the Roadmap in the July Informal Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) Council, taking place on 22-23 July.

Advocate General recommends dismissal of Google’s appeal against General Court Android infringement decision

Advocate General Kokott has handed down her opinion on the appeal by Google, LLC and Alphabet, Inc against a General Court ruling. The ruling had largely dismissed their action to challenge the European Commission’s decision fining Google for breaches of Article 102 of the TFEU due to its practices regarding the Android mobile operating system and applications. She has recommended that Google’s appeal is dismissed.