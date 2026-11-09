TikTok’s ‘For You’ feed under scrutiny: Commission’s preliminary findings target harmful ‘rabbit holes’

The European Commission has preliminarily found TikTok in breach of the Digital Services Act (DSA) over the ‘rabbit hole effect’ of its ‘For You’ feed. The concern is that the more users engage with videos about sadness, isolation or body image, the more similar content they are shown. Repeated exposure can harm users’ mental health, particularly that of vulnerable adults and minors. The Commission’s preliminary findings focus on two questions:

has TikTok adequately assessed these risks; and

has it done enough to address them?

Risk assessment: when engagement becomes a harmful loop

The Commission’s preliminary view is that TikTok did not adequately assess how its recommendation algorithm could draw users into ‘rabbit holes’ and put their wellbeing at risk. Its findings point to the algorithm’s design because it uses engagement signals, such as watching and liking videos, to personalise recommendations. For example, if a user repeatedly watches or likes potentially triggering content about weight loss or body image, the system treats those interactions as signs of interest and serves up more of the same type of content.

According to the Commission, that cycle can have serious consequences. Repeated exposure may increase sadness or anxiety, deepen body dissatisfaction, lower self-esteem, or worsen existing eating disorders and mental health conditions.

Risk mitigation: why existing safeguards fall short

The Commission also preliminarily concludes that TikTok failed to put proportionate, reasonable and effective measures in place to address these risks.

TikTok has introduced safeguards against the ‘rabbit hole effect’, but the Commission’s preliminary view is that they are not effective. It identifies two key shortcomings:

Content diversity. Measures intended to diversify recommendations do not sufficiently reduce how often users see similar content, including videos about mental health struggles and body image.

User control. Tools such as the ‘not interested’ button may not be enough to change the feed. The algorithm gives greater weight to viewing time than to users’ express choices to see less of certain content.

At this stage, the Commission considers that TikTok needs to change the design of its ‘For You’ feed. It points to measures such as relying more on users’ explicit preferences, disabling viewing time as a recommendation signal, making user controls easier to find and use, and regularly testing the algorithm.

What happens next?

These findings are preliminary, not a final decision. TikTok can now respond, and the European Board for Digital Services will be consulted. If the Commission confirms its views, it may issue a non-compliance decision. This could lead to a fine of up to 6% of the provider’s total worldwide annual turnover, proportionate to the nature, seriousness, recurrence and duration of the infringement.